T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

The Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 202 will begin on June 19 (Wednesday), when United States (USA) will lock horns with South Africa Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. While India will begin their Super 8 campaign on June 20 against Afghanistan.
T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 teams
|Teams
|Group
|India
|A
|USA
|A
|Australia
|B
|England
|B
|Afghanistan
|C
|West Indies
|C
|South Africa
|D
|Bangladesh/Netherlands
|D
T20 WC 2024: Super 8 format
In the Super 8, eight teams are divided into the two groups, namely 1 and 2. Each team will play against another three in their group in a round-robin format. The top two teams of Group 1 and Group 2 will qualify for the semifinals.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 groups
|T20 World Cup 2024 Groups
|Group 1
|Group 2
|India
|USA
|Afghanistan
|England
|Australia
|West Indies
|Bangladesh/Netherlands
|South Africa
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 full schedule and venues
|ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round full schedule
|Matches
|Day and Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|USA Vs South Africa (Group 2)
|Wed Jun 19, 2024
|20:00
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|England Vs West Indies
|Thur Jun 20, 2024
|06:00
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Afghanistan Vs India (Group 1)
|Thur Jun 20, 2024
|20:00
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|Australia Vs D2 (Group 1)
|Fri Jun 21, 2024
|06:00
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|England Vs South Africa (Group 2)
|Fri Jun 21, 2024
|20:00
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|USA Vs West Indies
|Sat Jun 22, 2024
|06:00
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|India Vs D2 (Group 1)
|Sat Jun 22, 2024
|20:00
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Afghanistan Vs Australia (Group 1)
|Sun Jun 23, 2024
|06:00
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|USA Vs England (Group 2)
|Sun Jun 23, 2024
|20:00
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
|West Indies Vs South Africa (Group 2)
|Mon Jun 24, 2024
|06:00
|Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
|Australia Vs India (Group 1)
|Mon Jun 24, 2024
|20:00
|Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia
|Afghanistan Vs D2 (Group 1)
|Tue Jun 25, 2024
|06:00
|Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
|TBC Vs TBC
|Thur Jun 27, 2024
|06:00
|Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad
|TBC Vs TBC
|Thur Jun 27, 2024
|20:00
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|TBC Vs TBC
|Sat Jun 29, 2024
|20:00
|Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match time (IST), live streaming and teleast
When will the Super 8 round of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 begin?
The Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024 will begin on June 19, when South Africa lock horns with United States
What will be the live match timings of Super 8 matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2024?
The matches during the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round will begin at 8 PM IST and 6 AM IST. The first match between South Africa and the USA will begin at 8 PM IST on June 19.
Which TV Channels will live telecast Super 8 matches in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast Super 8 match live with English Commentary while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with Hindi Commentary.
How to watch the live streaming of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India?
The live streaming of Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024 will be available for Disney+Hotstar.