T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

The Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 202 will begin on June 19 (Wednesday), when United States (USA) will lock horns with South Africa Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. While India will begin their Super 8 campaign on June 20 against Afghanistan.

T20 World Cup 2024: Super 8 teams

T20 WC 2024: Super 8 format

In the Super 8, eight teams are divided into the two groups, namely 1 and 2. Each team will play against another three in their group in a round-robin format. The top two teams of Group 1 and Group 2 will qualify for the semifinals.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 groups

T20 World Cup 2024 Groups Group 1 Group 2 India USA Afghanistan England Australia West Indies Bangladesh/Netherlands South Africa

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 full schedule and venues

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 round full schedule Matches Day and Date Time (IST) Venue USA Vs South Africa (Group 2) Wed Jun 19, 2024 20:00 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua England Vs West Indies Thur Jun 20, 2024 06:00 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia Afghanistan Vs India (Group 1) Thur Jun 20, 2024 20:00 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados Australia Vs D2 (Group 1) Fri Jun 21, 2024 06:00 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua England Vs South Africa (Group 2) Fri Jun 21, 2024 20:00 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia USA Vs West Indies Sat Jun 22, 2024 06:00 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados India Vs D2 (Group 1) Sat Jun 22, 2024 20:00 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Afghanistan Vs Australia (Group 1) Sun Jun 23, 2024 06:00 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados USA Vs England (Group 2) Sun Jun 23, 2024 20:00 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados West Indies Vs South Africa (Group 2) Mon Jun 24, 2024 06:00 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua Australia Vs India (Group 1) Mon Jun 24, 2024 20:00 Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia Afghanistan Vs D2 (Group 1) Tue Jun 25, 2024 06:00 Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent TBC Vs TBC Thur Jun 27, 2024 06:00 Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad TBC Vs TBC Thur Jun 27, 2024 20:00 Providence Stadium, Guyana TBC Vs TBC Sat Jun 29, 2024 20:00 Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match time (IST), live streaming and teleast

Which TV Channels will live telecast Super 8 matches in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast Super 8 match live with English Commentary while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with Hindi Commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024 will be available for Disney+Hotstar.