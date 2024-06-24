Yuvraj Singh to Rohit Sharma: Fastest fifty by Indians in T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma smashed fifty off just 19 balls against Australia in the last Super 8 match for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup 2024. In his knock at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia, the Indian skipper smashed Mitchell Starc for 29 runs in one over, hitting four sixes in it.

It was during this inning of his that Rohit also became the first batter in T20 international history to smash 200 sixes. With this fifty in 19 balls, Rohit became the third fastest half-centurion in World Cup history for India.