Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

AFG v BAN: As rain looms over St Vincent, Afghans may face a heartbreak

Check Saint Vincent weather forecast, and hourly rain prediction ahead of Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match on June 24 local time (June 25 morning South Asia Time)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh weather forecast

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Afghanistani fans would have one eye on the India vs Australia game while the other on Saint Vincent weather. There is a forecast of rain during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match on June 25 (Tuesday morning) at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown in St Vincent.

However, the Afghani fans can take solace in the fact that if India beat Australia, Afghanistan can qualify for the semifinal despite the washout in St Vincent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

If Afghanistan vs Bangladesh gets washed out then, both teams will share a point each. In this case, Afghanistan will have 3 points while Australia only have two.
If Afghanistan vs Bangladesh match gets washed out then both teams will share two points each. This means Afghans can fail to qualify on net runrate if Australia win vs India. 

Saint Vincent weather forecast by Accuweather.com:

According to accuweather.com, there is a chance of thunderstorms at 6 PM local time (3:30 AM IST, 4 AM Bangladesh time or 2:30 AM Afghanistan time).
charts
Credit: screengrab from accuweather.com


charts
Credit: screengrab from accuweather.com




The weather agency's further prediction suggests a 37 per cent chance of rainfall till 10 PM local time (7:30 AM IST, 8 AM Bangladesh time and 6:30 AM Afghanistan time).
charts
Credit: screengrab from accuweather.com


However, the thunderstorm is likely to return at 10 PM local time till midnight (9:30 AM IST, 10 AM Bangladesh time, 9 AM Afghanistan time).

Saint Vincent hourly rain prediction by The weather channel on June 24 (St Vincent time)

According to the weather channel, there is rain prediction from 6 PM local time (3:30 AM IST, 4 AM Bangladesh time, 2:30 AM Afghanistan time)
AFG v BAN: As rain looms over St Vincent, Afghans may face a heartbreak



 
Topics : ICC T20 World Cup Afghanistan cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon