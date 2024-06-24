T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: AFG vs BAN Playing 11, live toss time telecast

It is going to be a must-win game for Afghanistan and Bangladesh would also know before their last match in Super 8 whether they have a chance or not of moving into the semi-final. The two teams will go head to head at the Arnos Vale Stadium in Kingstown, St Vincent on Tuesday, January 25 (IST).
If India beats Australia, Afghanistan would just need to win, if the India vs Australia match gets washed out, then also Afghanistan would need just to win their game and if Australia beats India, then the situation will get complicated and the Afghans would need to win by a certain margin.
Bangladesh mathematically has a chance if India beats Australia. But for them to over take Australia's net run rate, they would need a huge win.
T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11 prediction
Afghanistan playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bangladesh playing 11 probable: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head
It is even-steven when it comes to head-to-head records between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The two teams have come up against each other on 11 occasions. While the Afghans have won six times, the Bengal Tigers have had the better of them in five matches.
Total matches played: 11
Afghanistan won: 6
Bangladesh won: 5
No result: 00
Abandoned: 00
Last Five Meetings Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head
|Head to Head - T20Is
|Matches
|Wins - Afg
|Wins - Ban
|
Super Over Wins
- Afg
|
Super Over Wins
- Ban
|No Result
|Overall
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Since 2021
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|In T20 World Cup
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Last Five Meetings Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|2023-07-16
|
BAN win by 6 wickets (DLS
method)
|Sylhet Stadium, Sylhet
|AFG - 116/7 (17.0)
|BAN - 119/4 (16.1)
|2023-07-14
|BAN win by 2 wickets
|Sylhet Stadium, Sylhet
|AFG - 154/7 (20.0)
|BAN - 157/8 (19.5)
|2022-08-30
|AFG win by 7 wickets
|Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
|BAN - 127/7 (20.0)
|AFG - 131/3 (18.3)
|2022-03-05
|AFG win by 8 wickets
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|BAN - 115/9 (20.0)
|AFG - 121/2 (17.4)
|2022-03-03
|BAN win by 61 runs
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|BAN - 155/8 (20.0)
|AFG - 94/10 (17.4)
Arnos Vale Stadium Key Stats
|T20s at Venue
|Matches
|Won - Bat 1st
|Win - Bat 2nd
|Avg 1st Innings
|Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score
|Sixes per Innings
|Since 2022
|4
|4
|0
|132
|132
|3.2
|T20WC 2024
|4
|4
|0
|132
|132
|3.2
AFG vs BAN Toss Prediction
|T20s at Venue
|Matches
|Toss Win - Bat
|Toss Win - Field
|Since 2022
|4
|0
|4
|T20 WC 2024
|4
|0
|4
Squads:
Afghanistan Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq
Bangladesh Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar
Which teams will lock horns in today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
Afghanistan and Bangladesh will lock horns in today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match.
At what time will the AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live toss take place on Tuesday (June 25)?
In the AFG vs BAN match in the T20 World Cup 2024, the live toss will take place at 5:30 AM IST.
At what time will the AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 live match start on June 25?
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 live match will begin at 6:00 AM IST on June 25 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent.
Which TV Channels will live telecast the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?
Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the T20 World Cup 2024 and it will broadcast the AFG vs BAN match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.
How to watch the live Streaming of the AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match in India?
Disney plus Hotstar live stream the AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024 match in India.