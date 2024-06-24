IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; focus on St Lucia weather
T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE Toss Updates Australia vs India Playing 11: A must-win game for the Aussies. The Indians have a chance to avenge the ODI World Cup final loss. Rain threat also looms large
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
The last game of Group 1 in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is going to be a cracker when Australia take on India at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. It is a must-win game for Australia, while the Indians have a chance of avenging the ODI World Cup loss by knocking the Aussies out of the competition.
There is a huge threat of a wash-out and in that case, Afghanistan will be the happiest side as then they would only have to win their match against Bangladesh and they will qualify for the semi-final.
T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs India Playing 11 prediction
Australia playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
AUS vs IND LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and his India counterpart Rohit Sharma will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match today?
Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs India (IND) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AUS vs IND live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.
T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs IND Live streaming
AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.
Check AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here
5:58 PM
India vs Australia Live Updates: How has Daren Sammy Stadium been as a venue?
|Daren Sammy Stadium key stats
|T20s at Venue
|Matches
|Won - Bat 1st
|Win - Bat 2nd
|Avg 1st Innings
|Avg 1st Innings - Winning Score
|Sixes per Innings
|Since 2022
|17
|8
|7
|167
|185
|7.2
|T20WC 2024
|5
|3
|2
|188
|194
|7.9
5:57 PM
India vs Australia Live Updates: What happened in the last five meetings between the two teams?
|Date
|Result
|Venue
|1st Innings
|2nd Innings
|3 Dec 2023
|India win by 6 runs
|Bengaluru
|IND - 160/8 (20)
|AUS - 154/8
|1 Dec 2023
|India win by 20 runs
|Naya Raipur
|IND - 174/9 (20)
|AUS - 154/7
|28 Nov 2023
|Australia win by 5 wickets
|Guwahati
|IND - 222/3 (20)
|AUS - 225/5
|26 Nov 2023
|India win by 44 runs
|Thiruvananthapuram
|IND - 235/4 (20)
|AUS - 191/9
|23 Nov 2023
|India win by 2 wickets
|Visakhapatnam
|AUS - 208/3 (20)
|IND - 209/8 (19.5)
5:56 PM
India vs Australia Live Updates: Head-to-head record between the two teams
|India vs Australia head-to-head
|Head to Head - T20Is
|Matches
|Wins - AUS
|Wins - IND
|Super Over Wins - AUS
|Super Over Wins - IND
|No Result
|Overall
|31
|11
|19
|0
|0
|1
|Since 2021
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|In T20 World Cup
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
5:37 PM
India vs Australia Live Updates: Welcome to the coverage
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Australia vs India match at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. Stay tuned ti Business Standard as well bring all the updates from this Super 8 clash in the T20 World Cup 2024
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 5:39 PM IST