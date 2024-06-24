IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE UPDATES, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; focus on St Lucia weather

The last game of Group 1 in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is going to be a cracker when Australia take on India at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia. It is a must-win game for Australia, while the Indians have a chance of avenging the ODI World Cup loss by knocking the Aussies out of the competition.

There is a huge threat of a wash-out and in that case, Afghanistan will be the happiest side as then they would only have to win their match against Bangladesh and they will qualify for the semi-final.

T20 World Cup 2024: Australia vs India Playing 11 prediction

Australia playing 11 probable: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

AUS vs IND LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and his India counterpart Rohit Sharma will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Australia (AUS) vs India (IND) T20 World Cup 2024 match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The AUS vs IND live broadcast will be available in other regional languages.

T20 World Cup 2024, AUS vs IND Live streaming

AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 live streaming will be available on Disney Plus Hotstar for free in six languages, including Hindi and English.

Check AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 live score and match updates here