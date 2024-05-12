CSK vs RR LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 3 PM today

In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Ruturaj Gaikwad's side is in a precarious situation as they have to win their remaining two matches (against Rajasthan and Bengaluru) to find a place in IPL 2024 playoffs.





ALSO READ: CSK playoffs scenarios: How can Chennai make it to the IPL 2024 playoffs? Meanwhile, Rajasthan will aiming to book a spot in the playoffs with a win in today's match with 18 points and 2 games in hand.

IPL 2024: CSK vs RR Playing 11 prediction

CSK Playing 11 probables: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner/Theekshana, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh

[Impact Sub: Ajinkya Rahane/Sameer Rizvi]

RR Playing 11 probables: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey/Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira/Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

[Impact Sub: Jos Buttler]

CSK vs RR LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Royals' skipper Sanju Samson will take place at 3 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of CSK vs RR match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. CSK vs RR live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Live streaming

CSK vs RR live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

