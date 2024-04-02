IPL 2024: RCB vs LSG Playing 11, live match time, live Streaming telecast

In today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium in Bengaluru.

While Lucknow will be coming on the back of a win, Bengaluru will be looking to come back from the defeat against the Knight Riders. Changes could be expected in the Bengaluru playing 11 as Alzarri Joseph has so far not come good and in that case, Reece Topley could be played.





IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Gianst (LSG) Playing 11

LSG Playing 11 probables: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mayank Yadav

Impact Player- M Siddharth if Super Giants bat first, KL Rahul if they bowl first

RCB Playing 11 probables: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Alzarri Joseph/Reece Topley, Mayank Dagar, Mohammad Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mahipal Lomror

Impact Player- Yash Dayal if Bengaluru bats first, Mahipal Lomror if they bowl first



RCB vs LSG head-to-head

Total matches played: 4

Lucknow Super Giants won: 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won: 3

No result: 00

Squads

Lucknow Super Giants full squad

Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(c), Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Kyle Mayers, Ashton Turner, Krishnappa Gowtham, Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Shivam Mavi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

Royal Challengers Bengaluru full squad

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat(w), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Mahipal Lomror, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

IPL 2024, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the ninth match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants in Match 15 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the RCB vs LSG live toss take place on Tuesday (April 2)?





Check Indian Premier League 2024 full schedule In IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the RCB vs LSG live match start on April 2?

The Bengaluru vs Lucknow live match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on April 2 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium Stadium in Bengaluru

Which TV Channels will live telecast the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and TaRCBl among others.

How to watch the live Streaming of the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream the RCB vs LSG IPL match in India for free.