IPL 2024: DC vs KKR head-to-head, Vizag pitch report and weather forecast

In Match 16 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3 (Wednesday). Both the teams are coming into the match with a win. Tomorrow's match will be Delhi's second and last home match in Vizag. Delhi will play remaining of their five home games at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
DC vs KKR Head to head in IPL history
Delhi and Kolkata have played against each other in 33 occassions so far and both the teams have won 16 games each while one match was abandoned due to rain.
Matches played: 33
DC won: 16
KKR won: 16
Tie: 00
No result: 0
Abandoned: 1
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
The DC vs KKR match on April 3 will be the first time when the two teams play a T20 match at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens
At the Eden Gardens, which is a home ground of Kolkata, Delhi managed to win only two matches out of 9.
Matches played: 9
DC won: 2
KKR won: 7
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Total matches played: 11
DC won: 5
KKR won: 5
Abandoned: 1
Delhi Capitals team
- Matches Played: 14
- Matches Won Batting First: 7
- Matches Won Batting Second: 7
- Matches Won Winning Toss: 7
- Matches Won Losing Toss: 7
- No result: 0
- Highest Team Total: 206/4
- Lowest Team Total: 92
- Average First Innings Total: 158
- Highest Total Successfully Chased: 173
Vizag pitch report for DC vs KKR match
The Vizag wicket was true for batters in the first innings after two-three overs. In the second innings, though, pitch offered some sponge bounce which helped the pacers. However, dew did play a role in the latter half of the second innings during DC vs CSK match on March 31.
Vishakhapatnam weather forecat during DC vs KKR IPL match
There is no chance of rainfall in Vizag on April 3. However, the temperatures will hover around 33 degree celcius with humidity at 80 per cent in the evening, according to accuweather.com.