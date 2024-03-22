IPL 2024 opening ceremony live updates: Rahman to perform after 6:30 PM IST

Sensex (    %)
                             
IPL 2024 Opening ceremony live updates

IPL 2024 Opening ceremony at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The 17th edition of Indian Premier League 2024 will begin with a star-studded opening ceremony at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. The titanic clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will follow the IPL 2024 opening ceremony. With MS Dhoni relinquishing the CSK captaincy, it remains to be seen what role Dhoni will assume in the Chennai Super Kings' set-up.

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB playing 11

CSK Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana

RCB Playing 11 probable: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat/Mahipal Lomror/Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep/Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB LIVE TOSS TIME: The live toss between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Indian Premier League 2024, CSK vs RCB live telecast

The live telecast of the Chennai vs Bengaluru match will be available on Star Sports in nine languages. 

IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming

CSK vs RCB IPL match's live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.

5:53 PM

Chepauk is ready for the IPL 2024 opening ceremony

5:41 PM

What is in store for the IPL opening ceremony?

 
Before the start of the IPL opener between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, there is going to be a fun-filled Opening ceremony. 
 
Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff along with singer and musician AR Rahman are the star attractions of the mega show at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 
 
5:34 PM

Welcome to the live blog of IPL's opening ceremony

 
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League from the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates on it. 
 
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

