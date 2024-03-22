IPL 2024 opening ceremony live updates: Rahman to perform after 6:30 PM IST

The 17th edition of Indian Premier League 2024 will begin with a star-studded opening ceremony at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. The titanic clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will follow the IPL 2024 opening ceremony. With MS Dhoni relinquishing the CSK captaincy, it remains to be seen what role Dhoni will assume in the Chennai Super Kings' set-up.

IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB playing 11

CSK Playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana

RCB Playing 11 probable: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Anuj Rawat/Mahipal Lomror/Suyash Prabhudessai, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep/Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB LIVE TOSS TIME: The live toss between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Indian Premier League 2024, CSK vs RCB live telecast

The live telecast of the Chennai vs Bengaluru match will be available on Star Sports in nine languages.

IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live streaming

CSK vs RCB IPL match's live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.