IPL 2024: Punjab vs Delhi Playing 11, live match time, live streaming

In today's first game of the first double-header day in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings will host Delhi Capitals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali.

Rishabh Pant is back for the Capitals for the first time since his near death experience during a car-accident in December 2022. Coach Ricky Ponting and overseas stars like Mitchell Marsh and David Warner would look to formulate a winning strategy.

Punjab Kings on the other hand would be looking to prove all pundits wrong and start the season with a bang in the captaincy of Shikhar Dhawan who has young Jitesh Sharma as his deputy.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs DC Playing 11

Punjab Kings team combinations depending on toss

If Punjab Bat first: PBKS Playing 11 probables

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza/Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar

If Punjab bowl first: PBKS Playing 11 probables

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza/ Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis

Delhi Capitals team combinations depending on toss

If Delhi bat first: DC Playing 11 probables

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardason, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

If Delhi bowl first, DC Playing 11 probables

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardason, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje

PBKS vs DC head-to-head

Total matches played: 32

Punjab Kings won: 16

Delhi Capitals won: 16

No result: 00

Squads

Punjab Kings full squad

Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Delhi Capitals full squad

Rishabh Pant (captain), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

IPL 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming, telecast

Which teams will lock horns in the first match of the Indian Premier League 2024?

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Match 2 of IPL 2024.

At what time will the PBKS vs DC live toss take place on Saturday (March 23)?

In IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC live toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

At what time will the PBKS vs DC live match start on March 22?

The Punjab vs Delhi live match will begin at 8 PM IST on March 23 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium, Mohali.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Star Sports has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Premier League. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and with Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. The Star Sports channel will provide live commentary in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil among others.

How to watch the live streaming of PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 match in India?

Jio Cinemas will live stream PBKS vs DC IPL match in India for free.