RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Khaleel strikes in the first over to remove Jaiswal on 4
CSK made two changes with Jamie Overton and Vijay Shanker making their way into the squad
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The match number 11 of IPL 2025 is now underway between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. In the match CSK won the toss and opted to field first. Chennai Super Kings will be eager to bounce back and quiet the critics when they face Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. After a strong start to their IPL 2025 campaign with a victory over Mumbai Indians in Chennai, CSK was humbled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who handed them their heaviest-ever home defeat.
CSK seems to be shaken after the loss, while Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, have yet to find their rhythm. The team appears unsettled, lacking the clarity of roles that Dravid instilled in the Indian T20I squad, making them one of the most unpredictable teams in IPL 2025.
IPL 2025: RR vs CSK Playing 11
RR playing 11 and impact subs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
Impact player: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh
CSK playing 11 and impact subs: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana
Impact player: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran
RR vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast RR vs CSK match with English commentary
RR vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here
7:35 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaiswal departs cheaply
Over Summary: 4 0 W 0 4 1b; Rajasthan Royals 9/1 after 1 over; Nitish Rana 4 (3), Sanju Samson 0 (0)
Khaleel Ahmed starts with the new ball
Ball 6- 1 bye
Ball 5- Rana drives the ball to backward point for four runs
Ball 4- Full toss from Khaleel and Rana misses.
Ball 3- WICKET. Jaiswal tries to play another shot to covers but hands an easy catch to Ashwin. RR lose thier first
Ball 2- Jaiswal defends the ball back to bowler
Ball 1- Jaiswal starts on a high as he score four runs with a cover drive
7:27 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Match underway
Players of both the teams are on the field as the match is now underway.
7:24 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Points table after match 10
|IPL 2025 points table
|POS
|TEAM
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|NRR
|PTS
|1
|RCB
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2.266
|4
|2
|DC
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1.32
|4
|3
|LSG
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.963
|2
|4
|GT
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0.625
|2
|5
|PBKS
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0.55
|2
|6
|KKR
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-0.308
|2
|7
|SRH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|-0.871
|2
|8
|CSK
|2
|1
|1
|0
|-1.013
|2
|9
|MI
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.163
|0
|10
|RR
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-1.882
|0
7:20 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: RR impact subs
Rajasthan Royals impact subs: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh
7:16 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: CSK impact subs
Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran
7:13 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: RR playing 11
RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
7:08 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: CSK playing 11
CSK playing 11 today: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana
7:01 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: CSK win the toss
CSK win the toss and opt to field first.
6:55 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Barsapara Stadium key stats
- Matches: 17 (Bat 1st Won – 9, Bat 2nd Won – 7, N/R – 1)
- Avg 1st Inns Score: 162/6 (Run Rate – 8.10)
- Lowest Total Defended: 131 | Highest Target Chased: 223
- 200+ Totals: 4 times in 16 matches* | Sixes Per Match: 10* (excluding no-results)
Bowling Stats:
- Pace: 51% overs, 85 wickets, Avg – 33.1, Eco – 8.8
- Spin: 49% overs, 81 wickets, Avg – 25.3, Eco – 6.8
6:50 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: RR's troubles with impact sub
Rajasthan Royals have experimented with impact player strategies for two years. Last season, they often kept Hetmyer or Rovman Powell as impact players, using them only if the top order collapsed; otherwise, they opted for an extra bowler. They followed the same approach this time, but a top-order collapse forced them to bring in Shubham Dubey. This backfired in the second innings, as they lacked bowling options like Akash Madhwal or Kumar Kartikeya, who could have been useful on the surface.
6:45 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: CSK middle order woes
CSK’s middle order has struggled this season, with no batter stepping up in crucial moments. They heavily rely on Shivam Dube, but overall, the middle order has underperformed. Deepak Hooda, in particular, has looked uncomfortable at the crease.
CSK middle order in IPL 2025: Runs – 89, Avg – 11.1, SR – 94, BPB – 10.6
6:40 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Winning stats at Barsapara Stadium
Winning Score at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati (in T20s since 2021)
- 1st Inns score 160+: Mts – 7, Bat 1st Won – 6, Bat 2nd Won – 1
- 1st Inns score 140 to 160: Mts – 5, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 3
- 1st Inns score below 140: Mts – 4, Bat 1st Won – 1, Bat 2nd Won – 3
6:30 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Toss timing
The toss for the match between RR and CSK will take place at 7 PM IST, i.e., 30 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the updates here.
6:20 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: CSK's probable playing 11
CSK playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact player: Shivam Dube
6:15 PM
IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: RR's probable playing 11
RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
Impact player: Shubham Dubey
First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST