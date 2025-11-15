Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2026 Retentions: Mumbai Indians trade Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow

IPL 2026 Retentions: Mumbai Indians trade Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow

Arjun, who was bought by MI for Rs 30 lakh in the 2023 auction, featured in the side's plans since IPL 2021, though he made his debut only in the 2023 edition, going on to play four matches

Arjun Tendulkar,Arjun

Arjun Tendulkar during a practice session. (File Photo: PTI)

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mumbai Indians (MI) have traded left-arm seamer Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2026 season, marking the end of his three-year stint with the franchise. The move comes as part of a separate trade agreement between MI and LSG, with the intention of giving the 24-year-old bowler greater playing opportunities in the upcoming season.
 
MI release Tendulkar to help him secure more game time
 
Arjun, who was bought by MI for Rs 30 lakh in the 2023 auction, featured in the side’s plans since IPL 2021, though he made his debut only in the 2023 edition, going on to play four matches. Overall, he has appeared in five IPL games, claiming three wickets at an economy rate of 9.36.
 
 
Mumbai Indians, in their farewell message, acknowledged his growth and backed him to excel at his new franchise.
 
"Thank you, Arjun, for being a valued member of the Mumbai Indians family. Everyone at MI wishes you the very best for the next chapter of your journey with Lucknow Super Giants. We are proud to have been a part of your development and look forward to seeing you continue to grow and get opportunities to make your mark."

Also Read

Shardul Thakur

Mumbai Indians sign Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026

Shane Watson named assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders

Shane Watson joins Kolkata Knight Riders as assistant coach for IPL 2026

Gujarat Titans

Birla Estates named principal sponsor of Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026

IPL 2026 auction released players

Top 10 players that could be released from teams ahead of IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15

 
The franchise is understood to have released him specifically to ensure he gets more consistent playing time — something that seemed difficult in MI’s crowded pace department.
 
A fresh chapter for a young left-arm quick
 
Arjun Tendulkar’s cricketing journey began in Mumbai’s domestic setup, where he made his T20 debut in early 2021. Ahead of the 2022–23 season, he moved to Goa, where he earned his first-class and Vijay Hazare Trophy debuts, improving his skills across formats.
 
His move to LSG offers a chance to reset his IPL career, with the Lucknow franchise currently rebuilding its roster and seeking more depth in its left-arm fast-bowling options.

More From This Section

Sanju Samson

Will Sanju Samson's inclusion help CSK overcome 2025 debacle in IPL 2026?

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja

IPL 2026's biggest trade: Life comes full circle for Jadeja if he joins RR

IPL 2026 auction

IPL 2026 auction to take place on December 15 in India: Reports

Lucknow Super Giants

LSG expected to bring in Abhay Sharma as new fielding coach for IPL 2026

IPL 2026 retention list

IPL 2026 Retention: All you need to know ahead of deadline on November 15

Topics : Arjun Tendulkar IPL News Cricket News Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon