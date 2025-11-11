Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15

IPL 2026 Auction in UAE from Dec 14-17; Retention deadline on November 15

This year, the event will follow the mini-auction format, offering franchises limited opportunities to tweak their squads and make tactical additions.

IPL 2026 Auction

IPL 2026 Auction

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is gearing up for its 2025 auction, set to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 14 to 17. This marks the third consecutive year that the prestigious player auction will be hosted outside India. Dubai hosted the 2023 auction, followed by Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last year.
 
The IPL auction is always one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the cricket calendar, providing franchises the opportunity to strengthen their squads and strategize for the upcoming season. This year, the event will follow the mini-auction format, offering franchises limited opportunities to tweak their squads and make tactical additions.
 
 
Franchise Retention Deadline Approaches
 
Ahead of the auction, IPL franchises have until November 15 to finalise their player retentions. Teams will have to make critical decisions about which players to retain and who will enter the auction pool. Player retention is a crucial aspect of squad-building, as it not only affects team balance but also impacts the auction budget for potential acquisitions. 

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir vs Delhi in Ranji Trophy match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

A first in 64 years: J&K seal historic Ranji Trophy win over Delhi

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Security tightened at Arun Jaitley Stadium after blast near Red Fort

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI probable playing 11

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Ajinkya Rahane

Mumbai register innings and 120-run win over Himachal in Ranji Trophy

Sanju Samson

Will Sanju Samson's inclusion help CSK overcome 2025 debacle in IPL 2026?

 
While all ten franchises are preparing for the auction, attention is already turning to possible trades between teams. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have reportedly sparked discussions surrounding a potential high-profile swap. Rumours suggest that star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson could be involved, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet. Such trades have the potential to reshape team strategies and add an exciting twist to the IPL season.
 
Auction Excitement Builds Ahead of IPL 2025
 
As the countdown begins, fans and analysts alike are speculating on which players might change teams, which rising stars could be snapped up, and how teams will leverage their auction budgets. The IPL auction is not just about assembling a team but also a high-stakes game of strategy, with franchises aiming to create a perfect blend of experience and young talent.
 
With Abu Dhabi set to host the action-packed auction this December, cricket enthusiasts can expect plenty of drama, speculation, and excitement as the IPL 2025 season slowly takes shape.

More From This Section

Mohd Siraj

Mohd Siraj backs India's form ahead of crucial South Africa Test series

Mohd Shami

Shami deserves India recall, says Ganguly after strong Ranji performances

Temba Bavuma

IND vs SA: South Africa squad assembles in Kolkata ahead of first Test

Mohd Shami

Here's why Shami is not getting India call-up despite playing Ranji Trophy

New Zealand cricket team

Persistent rain washes out 4th T20 clash between New Zealand, West Indies

Topics : Cricket News Indian Premier League IPL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon