Mumbai Indians sign Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians sign Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026

Thakur, who represented LSG in the 2025 IPL season, has been traded to Mumbai Indians for his existing player fee of Rs. 2 crore.

Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Mumbai Indians have bolstered their squad for the upcoming IPL 2026 season by acquiring India all-rounder Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The announcement was made by the franchise on Thursday, marking yet another move in their pre-season strategy to strengthen both their pace attack and lower-order batting options.
 
Thakur, who represented LSG in the 2025 IPL season, has been traded to Mumbai Indians for his existing player fee of Rs. 2 crore. The 34-year-old had played 10 matches for Lucknow Super Giants in the previous season, picking up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 11.02. With the bat, he contributed 18 runs in five innings while batting in the lower order. His all-round capabilities make him a valuable asset for Mumbai Indians as they look to improve their balance and depth in the squad ahead of the new season.
 

This move will see Thakur represent his seventh different IPL franchise, a rare feat in the league’s history. Over the years, he has played for Punjab Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, and now Mumbai Indians. Such experience across multiple teams has allowed Thakur to adapt to different team dynamics and conditions, making him a versatile player for any squad he joins. 
 
International Career and Recent Form
 
Shardul Thakur has not featured prominently for India in white-ball cricket since October 2023. His last appearance came during the ODI World Cup against Bangladesh in Pune. In T20Is, his most recent match was back in February 2022 against West Indies at the Eden Gardens. While his international opportunities have been limited in recent years, he has continued to be a reliable performer in the IPL and domestic circuits.
 
Earlier this year, Thakur featured in two Tests in England but was subsequently dropped from India’s red-ball side for their series against West Indies and South Africa. Despite this, his consistent performances in the IPL make him a valuable addition for Mumbai Indians, especially as they aim to strengthen their bowling options and depth in the lower order.
 
What this means for Mumbai Indians
 
With Thakur on board, Mumbai Indians now have a seasoned all-rounder capable of contributing with both bat and ball. His experience, adaptability, and ability to perform under pressure will be crucial as MI look to contend strongly in IPL 2026. For Thakur, it represents a fresh challenge and an opportunity to make an impact with yet another franchise in his long IPL career.

Topics : Cricket News Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

