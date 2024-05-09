PBKS vs RCB LIVE SCORE UPDATES, IPL 2024: Toss to take place at 7 PM today

In today's match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. A resurgent Bengaluru will aiming for their fourth consecutive victory against an unpredictable Punjab Kings as the two sides want to keep their IPL 2024 playoff hopes alive.

RCB have managed to claw their way back in IPL 2024 after losing six matches in a row. They have the winning momentum on their side, having won their last three games comprehensively.

The wins have not only boosted their sagging morale but also taken them to the seventh spot in the points table.

With eight points from 11 games, RCB can still make the playoffs if they win all their remaining three fixtures although the chances are slim.

Punjab Kings too stare at a similar situation. They occupy the eighth spot, having collected eight points from 11 games.

However, between the two -- only one team can reach the all-important 14 points mark.

IPL 2024: PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 prediction

PBKS Playing 11 probables: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

[Impact sub: Prabhsimran Singh]

RCB Playing 11 probables: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Will Jacks, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vysakh, Mohammed Siraj.

[Impact sub: Rajat Patidar].

PBKS vs RCB LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Punjab's stand-in captain Sam Curran and Bengaluru's captain Faf du Plessis will take place at 7 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of PBKS vs RCB match today?

Star Sports will live telecast the Punjab Kings (PBKS) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match today. The English commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports 2 HD/SD. Meanwhile, the live Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. PBKS vs RCB live broadcast will be available in seven other regional languages.

IPL 2024, PBKS vs RCB Live streaming

PBKS vs RCB live streaming will be available on Jio Cinemas for free in nine different languages, including Hindi and English.

