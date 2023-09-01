Confirmation

After Unadkat, Jayant Yadav moves to County cricket; to play for Middlesex

India spinner Jayant Yadav on Friday signed up with Middlesex to play the last four matches of the ongoing County Championship season

Jayant Yadav. Photo: ANI

Jayant Yadav. Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
India spinner Jayant Yadav on Friday signed up with Middlesex to play the last four matches of the ongoing County Championship season.
Yadav will be available for selection in Middlesex's upcoming match against Essex "later this week", the club said in a statement.
"The Delhi born right-arm off spinner will join Middlesex later this week and be available to play in the first of those four crucial encounters, when we take on Essex at Chelmsford next week, and then in the three-remaining red-ball games of the season," the statement read.
For the 33-year-old Yadav, it will be a second consecutive County stint as he had played for Warwickshire in a couple of matches last year. He took a five-wicket haul against Gloucestershire and also claimed four more wickets in the same contest.
Yadav has played six Tests and two ODIs for India having made his debut in 2016. He has 16 wickets in Tests as well as a century, against England in Mumbai.
"With Pieter Malan returning home to South Africa we wanted to bolster the squad with another quality signing ahead of four crucial matches that lay ahead of us in September," said Middlesex's director of cricket Alan Coleman.

"He brings us that extra bit of something you get from an international cricketer, experience, quality, know how all attributes that will prove hugely valuable to us in the coming games, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Cricket Domestic cricket

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

