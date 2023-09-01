After Unadkat, Jayant Yadav moves to County cricket; to play for Middlesex

India spinner Jayant Yadav on Friday signed up with Middlesex to play the last four matches of the ongoing County Championship season.

Yadav will be available for selection in Middlesex's upcoming match against Essex "later this week", the club said in a statement.

"The Delhi born right-arm off spinner will join Middlesex later this week and be available to play in the first of those four crucial encounters, when we take on Essex at Chelmsford next week, and then in the three-remaining red-ball games of the season," the statement read.

For the 33-year-old Yadav, it will be a second consecutive County stint as he had played for Warwickshire in a couple of matches last year. He took a five-wicket haul against Gloucestershire and also claimed four more wickets in the same contest.

Yadav has played six Tests and two ODIs for India having made his debut in 2016. He has 16 wickets in Tests as well as a century, against England in Mumbai.

"With Pieter Malan returning home to South Africa we wanted to bolster the squad with another quality signing ahead of four crucial matches that lay ahead of us in September," said Middlesex's director of cricket Alan Coleman.

Also Read Mumbai Indians look to sort bowling woes in clash against Gujarat Titans Tornadoes strike Arkansas, Illinois, leave 18 dead, dozens injured Wasim Jaffer feels Suryakumar won't be playing ODI World Cup: Here's why Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav meets Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala Indo-American woman judge named first justice of a district court in US Evenly matched: Smriti Mandhana talks about tackling pressure, Asian Games Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Rohit has strongest Indian side since 2011- Shastri Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Babar backs team's experience in Lanka to do well Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Our experience will tackle Pakistan pace says Rohit Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi says prepared enough to win the trophy

"He brings us that extra bit of something you get from an international cricketer, experience, quality, know how all attributes that will prove hugely valuable to us in the coming games, he added.