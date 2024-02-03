Ashwin engages in animated chat with umpire Erasmus at close on Day 1

Veteran India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin attracted a lot of attention in the social media space when he rushed to have a chat with on-field umpire Marais Erasmus at stumps on day one of the second Test against England on Friday.

Ashwin, who was batting alongside centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal at close, was quite animated during the conversation with Erasmus.





Check India vs England 2nd Test full scorecard



Check India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here Apparently, the experienced Zimbabwean umpire was trying to remind Ashwin, who was trying to have an extended chat with Jaiswal, about the time as the day's proceedings was getting to a close.

India scored 336 for six at stumps with Jaiswal making an unbeaten 179. With four England spinners in operation, 93 overs were bowled on the day.

Debutant Rajat Patidar was asked about Ashwin's conversation with the umpire in the post-day media interaction but the debutant did not know what transpired between the two.

I don't know what the conversation was about, said Patidar, who made 32 off 72 balls.