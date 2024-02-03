IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes double ton
India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live cricket score update: If Jaiswal reaches the 200-run mark, then he will become the second youngest Indian batter to score a double century in Test cricket.
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
On Day 2 of Vizag Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to notch up his maiden double hundred in the longest format of the game. England will be looking to take India's remaining four wickets in the second day's first session in the second Test at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. India will resume from 336-6 with Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin at the crease.
If 22-year-old Jaiswal reaches the 200-run mark on Day 2, then he will become the second youngest Indian batter to score a double century in Test cricket. Vinod Kambli is still the youngest Indian batter to hit a double century. Kambli was 21 years and 32 days old when he hit a century against England at Wankhede Stadium on February 19, 1993.
India vs England 2nd Test scorecard
India first innings scorecard
|India 1st Inning
|India to resume from 336-6 (93 ov) CRR:3.61 on Day 2
|Batter
|Dismissals
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|Not out
|179
|257
|17
|5
|69.65
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c OJD Pope b S Bashir
|14
|41
|0
|0
|34.15
|Shubman Gill
|c BT Foakes b J Anderson
|34
|46
|5
|0
|73.91
|Shreyas Iyer
|c BT Foakes b TW Hartley
|27
|59
|3
|0
|45.76
|Rajat Patidar
|b R Ahmed
|32
|72
|3
|0
|44.44
|Axar Patel
|c R Ahmed b S Bashir
|27
|51
|4
|0
|52.94
|Kona Srikar Bharat (WK)
|c S Bashir b R Ahmed
|17
|23
|2
|1
|73.91
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|Not out
|5
|10
|1
|0
|50
|Extras
|1 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 1, p 0)
|Total
|336 (6 wkts, 93 Ov) (Check IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 live full scorecard here)
|Yet to Bat
|Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mukesh Kumar
|Bowler
|Overs
|Maiden
|Runs
|Wickets
|No ball
|Economy
|James Anderson
|17
|3
|30
|1
|1
|1.76
|Joe Root
|14
|0
|71
|0
|0
|5.07
|Tom Hartley
|18
|2
|74
|1
|0
|4.11
|Shoaib Bashir
|28
|0
|100
|2
|0
|3.57
|Rehan Ahmed
|16
|2
|61
|2
|0
|3.81
India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 2nd test Day 2 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 2 proceedings in multiple languages for free.
8:48 AM
WATCH VIDEO: The new stop for Barmy Army
8:36 AM
R Ashwin vs umpire Erasmus: What has happened at close of play
When veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin hurried to speak with on-field umpire Marais Erasmus at stumps on the opening day of the second Test against England on Friday, he garnered a lot of attention on social media.
During the discussion with Erasmus, Ashwin, who was batting close to centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, was very animated.
As the day's events were coming to an end, it seemed that the seasoned Zimbabwean umpire was attempting to remind Ashwin—who was attempting to have a lengthy conversation with Jaiswal—about the time.
Tap here check the full story here
8:22 AM
Here's how Yashasvi Jaiswal has stole the show in the Vizag Test
On the opening day of the second Test match between India and England, Yashasvi Jaiswal batted with incredible confidence, amassing an undefeated 179 off 257 balls that by himself took India to 336 for six and guaranteed his spot at the top of the order for the foreseeable future.
In contrast to the first game of the series, Jaiswal ensured that he turned his solid start into a noteworthy hundred, but the other Indian batsmen were unable to take advantage of the favorable batting conditions.
In just his tenth Test innings, the 22-year-old has already amassed two hundreds and just as many fifties. He scored a century in a Test match last year against the West Indies off 387 balls.
"I wanted to play it session by session. When they were bowling well, I just wanted to get through that spell. However, I wanted to convert the loose balls, and play till the end," Jaiswal said after the day's play.
Jaiswal, whose special effort comprised 17 boundaries and five sixes, had R Ashwin (5) by his side at stumps.
TAP HERE TO CHECK THE DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS
8:15 AM
India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live updates
Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 proceedings from Vizag. The live action on Day 2 will begin at 9:30 AM IST.
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 8:12 AM IST