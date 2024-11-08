Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / AUS vs PAK: Gillespie likely to be appointed Pakistan's all-format coach

AUS vs PAK: Gillespie likely to be appointed Pakistan's all-format coach

Test team head coach Gillispie is also taking charge of the white-ball side in Australia after Gary Kirsten's sudden resignation.

Jason Gillispie Pakistan head coach

Jason Gillispie,Pakistan head coach. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may make Jason Gillespie as the all-format head coach of the national team if the results of the ongoing white-ball tour of Australia is "satisfactory", according to sources.

Test team head coach Gillispie is also taking charge of the white-ball side in Australia after Gary Kirsten's sudden resignation.

For the moment, the Board is working on a plan to appoint Jason Gillespie as all-format head coach instead of advertising for new candidates, a PCB source told PTI on Thursday.

If Pakistan performs satisfactorily in the remaining games in Australia, then in all probability, Gillispie would be asked to take over as all formats head coach, the source added. 

 

Pakistan suffered a two-wicket loss against Australia in the opening ODI in Melbourne on November 4. They will play against Australia in two more ODIs on Friday (Adelaide) and Sunday (Perth), before facing the same opponents in three T20Is -- on November 14, 16 and 18.

Immediately afterwards, the team has to fly to Zimbabwe for another white-ball series. So, any final call would be made before that, the source added.

More From This Section

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai

ICC Ratings: Chepauk deemed 'very Good', Kanpur outfield 'unsatisfactory'

Alzarri Joseph

Windies' Alzarri Joseph suspended after on-field argument with his captain

South Africa vs India 1st T20I

South Africa vs India 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

WPL 2025 retentions

WPL 2025 retentions: Full list of retained players of all 5 teams

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli announces change in his management team via social media

The PCB is confident that if all goes well, Gillespie will agree to become an all-format head coach, at least until next April.

The source also said that the PCB has drawn up a shortlist of three former Pakistan players, including ex Test spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, in case things don't work out with Gillespie.

But, the PCB's preference is to have Gillespie to also be white-ball head coach if he agrees, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Playing 11, live match time and streaming

ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 qualification scenario and chances

All about WTC 2025: Schedule, final qualification scenarios of top 5 teams

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

PCB appoints local former first-class player as Pakistan's fielding coach

Mohammad Rizwan, Rizwan

Rizwan was initially reluctant but later accepted Pak captaincy: Source

Gary Kirsten, Muhammad Rizwan

Coach Gary Kirsten resigns after Rizwan replaces Babar as Pakistan captain

Topics : Pakistan cricket team PCB Pakistan Cricket Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon