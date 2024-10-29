Business Standard
Rizwan was initially reluctant but later accepted Pak captaincy: Source

Rizwan was initially reluctant but later accepted Pak captaincy: Source

Pakistan's white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten, resigned on Monday as he did not agree to be a part of the selection process in an advisory capacity. He also had some other issues with the PCB.

Pakistan's newly named captain for white-ball, Mohammad Rizwan, smiles during a press conference regarding next month's white-ball series against Australia, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Lahore
Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 7:25 PM IST

Pakistan's new white-ball captain Muhammad Rizwan, after initial reluctance, has agreed to the PCB's new selection policy and will not have any voting right in the short-listing of touring squads or the playing eleven, according to a source in the board.

"After discussions with the (Pakistan Cricket) Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, and senior selector, Aaqib Javed, Riwan agreed to the new system where his input in the selection process would be strictly advisory," a source said.

Pakistan's white-ball head coach, Gary Kirsten, resigned on Monday as he did not agree to be a part of the selection process in an advisory capacity. He also had some other issues with the PCB.

 

The source said that Rizwan had been assured by the PCB and Aaqib that he would be consulted in finalising teams but the final decision would rest with the five selectors.

"Under the new policy, the selection committee is now responsible for selecting touring squads and the playing eleven," the source said.

The new regime was introduced by the PCB after Pakistan suffered a massive defeat against England in the first Test in Multan earlier this month.

Following the innings defeat, new selectors Aaqib, Azhar Ali and Aleem Dar were added to the committee and they were given sweeping powers to select the teams without the consent of the captain or head coach.

The PCB is also sending national selector Asad Shafiq with the team to Australia for the white-ball matches to select the playing eleven after speaking with the other selectors in Pakistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:24 PM IST

