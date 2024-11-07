Business Standard
WPL 2025 retentions: Full list of retained players of all 5 teams

All 5 teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitlas, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriors have come out with their list of retained and released players.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:24 PM IST

The Women's Premier League retentions ahead of the WPL 2025 auction have been announced with all 5 franchises releasing the list of players they have decided to go with in the new season.  All 5 teams - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitlas, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriors have come out with their list of players that they have secured ahead of the new season.  Mumbai Indians full list of retained players -   Harmanpreet Kaur leads the retentions for Mumbai with the team left with a purse of 2.65 Cr 
Mumbai Indians WPL retained players
No. Player Country
1 Harmanpreet Kaur India
2 Amandeep Kaur India
3 Amanjot Kaur India
4 Amelia Kerr New Zealand
5 Chloe Tryon South Africa
6 Hayley Matthews West Indies
7 Jintimani Kalita India
8 Keerthana B India
9 Natalie Sciver-Brunt England
10 Pooja Vastrakar India
11 Saika Ishaque India
12 Sajana Sajeevan India
13 Shabnim Ismail South Africa
14 Yastika Bhatia India
 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) full list of retained players -   Smriti Mandhana features in the list of retained players by the defending champions RCB and are now left with a purse of 3.25 Cr       
Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL retained players
No. Player Country
1 Smriti Mandhana (c) India
2 Sabbineni Meghana India
3 Richa Ghosh India
4 Ellyse Perry Australia
5 Georgia Wareham Australia
6 Shreyanka Patil India
7 Asha Sobhana India
8 Sophie Devine New Zealand
9 Renuka Singh India
10 Sophie Molineux Australia
11 Ekta Bisht India
12 Kate Cross England
13 Kanika Ahuja India
14 Danni Wyatt (traded) England
  Delhi Capitals (DC) full list of retained players -   Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning have also announced their list of retentions and are left with a remaining purse of 2.5 Cr   
Delhi Capitals WPL retained players
No. Player Country
1 Meg Lanning (C) Australia
2 Shafali Verma India
3 Jemimah Rodrigues India
4 Taniya Bhatia India
5 Alice Capsey England
6 Annabel Sutherland Australia
7 Marizanne Kapp South Africa
8 Radha Yadav India
9 Shikha Pandey India
10 Arundhati Reddy India
11 Jess Jonassen Australia
12 Titas Sadhu India
13 Minnu Mani India
14 Sneha Deepthi India
   Gujarat Giants full list of retained players -  
Gujarat Giants WPL retained players
No. Player Country
1 Beth Mooney Australia
2 Ashleigh Gardner Australia
3 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa
4 Dayalan Hemalatha India
5 Tanuja Kanwer India
6 Shabnam Shakil India
7 Phoebe Litchfield Australia
8 Priya Mishra India
9 Trisha Poojitha India
10 Mannat Kashyap India
11 Meghna Singh India
  UP Warriorz full list of retained players -  
UP Warriorz WPL retained players
No. Player Country
1 Alyssa Healy (c) Australia
2 Anjali Sarvani India
3 Deepti Sharma India
4 Grace Harris Australia
5 Kiran Navgire India
6 Rajeshwari Gayakwad India
7 Shweta Sehrawat India
8 Sophie Ecclestone England
9 Tahlia McGrath Australia
10 Vrinda Dinesh India
11 Saima Thakor India
12 Poonam Khemnar India
13 Gouher Sultana India
14 Chamari Athapaththu Sri Lanka
15 Uma Chetry India
     

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

