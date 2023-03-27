close

Australia's Steve Smith announces his participation in IPL 2023

Australia's talismanic batter Steve Smith has left fans in confusion over him saying he will be joining an exceptional and passionate team in India ahead of IPL 2023

Australia's talismanic batter Steve Smith has left fans in confusion over him saying he will be joining an exceptional and passionate team in India ahead of IPL 2023.

But Smith, through his video on Twitter, did not reveal in what capacity he would return to India for IPL 2023 after not having been part of the mini-auction which was held in Kochi in December 2022.

"Namaste India. I have got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India," Smith said in a video message posted on his Twitter account.

In the IPL, Smith has previously been with the Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore Rising, and now-defunct franchises Rising Pune Supergiant, Pune Warriors India, and Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

He also captained Pune to runners-up finish in IPL 2017. In 103 matches of the IPL, Smith has scored 2485 runs at an average of 34.51 and strike-rate of 128.09, including a century and 11 fifties.

It should be interesting to witness what role Smith will play in IPL 2023, as he has also signed up to play three first-class matches for Sussex in the County Championship season in May, ahead of playing World Test Championship (WTC) final against India as well as the Ashes in England.

