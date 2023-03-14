Is Steve Smith being propped up to captain Australia again a good sign?

announced that would lead the Aussies in the three-match ODI series against India as is yet to return to India. This looks routine given that Smith is the vice-captain already and led the team in the remaining two Tests of the four-match series earlier.

However, if seen from the point of view of full-time captaincy changes in the Australian cricket team, it looks like a pre-planned move. After Cummins went home and Smith led the Aussies to a famous win in Indore Test, fans and administrators were equally excited to see what Smith could do with the team in Ahmedabad and once again he was bang on target as he drew the Test on a dead and battered pitch.

Now, if the Aussie skipper manages to win the ODI series or give a tough fight to India, he will be egged on by the Australian public and the board would be pressured to make him the permanent skipper. With the World Test Championships final approaching and given Smith's captaincy record against India, it is highly likely that Smudge could be the favourite choice to captain the Aussies at the Oval in June, 2023.

To avoid such controversy, a statement is necessary from Cricket Australia, confirming that Cummins will not be removed from the captaincy just because he was not able to perform well in India.

The fact that David Warner was banned for life from captaincy and Smith was only given a two-year ban even when the latter was the skipper of the team during the infamous Sandpaper gate incident shows board favouring Smith. Now, if he is propped up as a captain because he managed to win a Test and draw another, it may raise questions over the choice of CA.

The WTC final will be played after the Indian Premier League 2023 and with all Aussie stars except Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon playing, Smith has another chance to prove his mettle.