JUST IN
Jio strongest telecom brand in India, ahead of Bharti Airtel and Vi: TRA
Here is why bidders are keen on Future Group's logistics, warehousing arm
Sembcorp to acquire Vector Green for Rs 2,780 cr, expand India presence
BHEL's defence unit in Haridwar gets certificate to manufacture naval guns
Godrej Properties highest bidder for Noida land parcels with Rs 377-cr bid
Centre has no intention to privatise Singareni Collieries, says PM Modi
Patanjali Foods Q2 results: Net profit down 31.6% YoY to Rs 112.3 crore
The $14 billion feud that splintered the billionaire Hinduja family
RIL awarded project to make India's first multimodal logistics park
Adani group to launch open offer for NDTV on November 22
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Ashok Leyland's dilution now will depend much on valuation: Dheeraj Hinduja
Business Standard

Mukesh Ambani to bid for football club Liverpool FC's takeover: Report

Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and rated by Forbes as the eighth richest person in the world, has enquired about the club, the English daily reported.

Topics
Mukesh Ambani | Liverpool Football Club

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Ambani, Mukesh,
Mukesh Ambani

Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has entered the race to bid for world-renowned English football club Liverpool FC's takeover, reported a leading English daily.

The English Premier League giants have been put up for sale by their current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who bought the Merseyside club in October 2010 and have reportedly appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist them in selling the team.

According to 'The Mirror', the FSG are willing to sell the club for 4 billion British pound.

Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and rated by Forbes as the eighth richest person in the world, has enquired about the club, the English daily reported.

Few associated with the Mumbai-headquartered Indian multinational conglomerate, however, could not confirm the development.

A statement from FSG read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably, we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions, we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

The Anfied outfit has enjoyed immense success under FSG with Jurgen Klopp's side winning a Premier League title, a Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and European Super Cup over the past few years.

Others in the fray include parties from the Gulf and the USA.

Ambani's company owns Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket side Mumbai Indians and also runs the Indian Super League football event besides being the commercial partners of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mukesh Ambani

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 14:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.