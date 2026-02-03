Australia vs England LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: Thomas wins the toss for England; opts to bat
ICC U19 World Cup semifinal LIVE UPDATES Australia vs England: The defending champions Australia will aim to keep their title defence alive with a semifinal win over England
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
England skipper Thomas Rew won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 first semifinal match against Australia at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Both sides arrive unbeaten, setting up a high-stakes contest where a first defeat will mean immediate elimination, while victory guarantees a place in the final with momentum firmly on their side. Australia U19 have once again underlined why they are the reigning champions, combining depth in batting with a relentless bowling attack. Their ability to apply pressure in all phases of the game has seen them dominate opponents and control matches from early on.
England U19, meanwhile, have impressed with their discipline and balance. Their bowlers have struck regularly without leaking runs, while the batting group has shown maturity, sharing responsibility rather than relying on individual brilliance. Calm decision-making in tight moments has been a hallmark of their campaign so far.
Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Playing 11
Australia U19 playing 11: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund
England U19 playing 11: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French
Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE TELECAST
Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs England semifinal match in the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.
Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE STREAMING
The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the Australia vs England semifinal match in the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.
12:57 PM
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Match underway
The ICC U19 World Cup 2026 first semifinal between Australia and England is now underway.
12:50 PM
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Pitch report
The match will be played on the same surface used for the England–Bangladesh fixture. With no breeze around at the moment and visible dry patches that have baked under the sun, conditions are expected to be challenging. The pitch looks slow and could deteriorate further, meaning batting is unlikely to be straightforward and bowlers may come into play as the game progresses.
12:42 PM
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England playing 11 for the match
12:40 PM
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Australia playing 11 for the match
12:32 PM
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: England win the toss
12:22 PM
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Toss timing
The toss for the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 first semifinal between Australia and England will take place at 12:30 PM IST, i.e., 10 minutes from now.
12:10 PM
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Australia probable playing 11
Australia U19 playing 11 (probable): Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake, Alex Lee Young, Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund
12:00 PM
ICC U19 World Cup 2026 Semifinal Australia vs England LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of Australia vs England, the first semifinal match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026. Both teams have been unbeaten so far and will be looking to extend their run to qualify for the final. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out.
