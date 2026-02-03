Australia vs England LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: Thomas wins the toss for England; opts to bat

England skipper Thomas Rew won the toss and opted to bat first in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 first semifinal match against Australia at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Both sides arrive unbeaten, setting up a high-stakes contest where a first defeat will mean immediate elimination, while victory guarantees a place in the final with momentum firmly on their side. Australia U19 have once again underlined why they are the reigning champions, combining depth in batting with a relentless bowling attack. Their ability to apply pressure in all phases of the game has seen them dominate opponents and control matches from early on.

England U19, meanwhile, have impressed with their discipline and balance. Their bowlers have struck regularly without leaking runs, while the batting group has shown maturity, sharing responsibility rather than relying on individual brilliance. Calm decision-making in tight moments has been a hallmark of their campaign so far.

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Playing 11

Australia U19 playing 11: Will Malajczuk, Nitesh Samuel, Steven Hogan, Oliver Peake(c), Alex Lee Young(w), Jayden Draper, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Naden Cooray, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund

England U19 playing 11: Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex French

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE TELECAST

Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs England semifinal match in the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal: LIVE STREAMING

The JioHotstar app and website will live-stream the Australia vs England semifinal match in the U19 World Cup 2026 in India.

Check all the live updates of the Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal match here.