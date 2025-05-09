Friday, May 09, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill spared jail time over supplying cocaine

Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill spared jail time over supplying cocaine

The former legspinner, who began using cocaine after he retired from cricket, was found guilty in March of supplying an indictable quantity of the drug

Stuart MacGill

Six days later, MacGill went to police but denied any involvement in the drug deal. He was arrested in 2023. | Photo: Cricket Australia website

AP Sydney
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Australian Test bowler Stuart MacGill was spared jail time and given a community service order when he appeared in court on Friday for sentencing over supplying cocaine.

MacGill was convicted of supplying drugs for a deal between his regular supplier and his brother-in-law in April 2021. He appeared at Downing Centre District Court where a statement from former Test captain Steve Waugh supported his former colleague.

MacGill was sentenced to an intensive corrections order of one year and 10 months. MacGill must complete 495 hours of community service work and undergo drug testing as part of the order, in lieu of a prison term.

 

The former legspinner, who began using cocaine after he retired from cricket, was found guilty in March of supplying an indictable quantity of the drug.

A jury determined the 54-year-old MacGill knew about the deal between his regular dealer and his brother-in-law but was oblivious to the fact a one-kilogram (2.2-pound) brick was changing hands. He was acquitted of taking part in a large commercial drug supply.

Also Read

Josh Hazlewood

IPL 2025: How has Josh Hazlewood transformed RCB's pace attack in IPL?

Sam Konstas

Konstans included as Australia announces central contracts for 2025-26

India cricket team

India to tour Australia in October-November for 3 ODIs and 5 T20s

Smriti Mandhana

India women's team set for all-format series against Aus in early 2026

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh with new jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2024

IPL 2025: Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh cleared to play for LSG

His role in the lucrative cocaine deal led to his alleged violent kidnapping days later. He was shoved into the back of a car by several men and taken to an abandoned building in Sydney's western suburbs, where he was assaulted and threatened before being released.

Six days later, MacGill went to police but denied any involvement in the drug deal. He was arrested in 2023.

Judge Nicole Noman said Friday that MacGill played an indispensable role setting up the cocaine deal.

His role was essential to bring the parties together and for the transaction to occur, she said.

The offender's colossal lapse of judgment has been causative of a very public fall from grace.

MacGill's international career from 1988 to 2008 which featured 208 wickets in 44 test matches was largely overshadowed by fellow Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne, who is second on the list of all-time leading wicket takers in test cricket.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BCCI

BCCI eyes hosting rights for 2027 World Test Championship final in India

PSL 2025 postponed

UAE set to reject PSL 2025 hosting request from PCB, says media report

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal withdraws NOC, wants to play for Mumbai next season

PSL 2025 postponed

PCB shifts PSL 2025 to UAE over security fears; English players mull return

PSL 2025 postponed

PCB postpones PSL 2025 matches amid India-Pakistan cross-border tension

Topics : Australia cricket team drugs ban drugs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchBank Holiday Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayKerala 10th Result 2025High Alert in DelhiQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon