Home / Cricket / News / India to tour Australia in October-November for 3 ODIs and 5 T20s

India to tour Australia in October-November for 3 ODIs and 5 T20s

The 2025-26 season will be the first-ever to feature men's international matches in all eight Australian states and territories

India cricket team

India cricket team. Photo: @BCCI

Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian team will tour Australia later this year for a multi-format limited overs series comprising three ODIs and five T20 Internationals, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Sunday.

The visitors will play the white-ball matches between October 19 and November 8. While the 50-over matches will be day-and-night fixtures, the T20s will be night matches.

The 2025-26 season will be the first-ever to feature men's international matches in all eight Australian states and territories, with Canberra and Hobart both set to host India during the five-game T20 series. 

That will come after the 2023 World Cup finalists face off in 50-over matches in Perth, Adelaide and Sydney. Gold Coast's Carrara Stadium will then see T20 action along with the regular venues, the MCG and the Gabba.

 

India will be returning to Australia after the gripping five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2024-25 which set new attendance records Down Under.

"We smashed many records for attendance, viewing audiences and digital engagement last summer and we're confident that this incredible momentum will continue throughout what promises to be an engrossing season," Cricket Australia's chief executive Todd Greenberg said.

"We are extremely grateful for the cooperation and support of all our government, venue, broadcast and commercial partners who ensure Australia's national sport continues to deliver brilliant experiences in stadiums and drive participation across the country."  Fixtures:  October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)  October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)  October 25: SCG, Sydney (D/N)  October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)  October 31: MCG, Melbourne (N)  November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)  November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (N)  November 8: The Gabba, Brisbane (N).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

