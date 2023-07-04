The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday, July 4 announced former India fast bowler Ajit Agarkar as the chief selector of the Indian men’s cricket team. He replaced Chetan Sharma, who stepped down from his position after a sting operation on him. Agarkar, who was working with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, will join a team of four selectors which includes former players such as Shiv Sunder Das, Salil Ankola, Subroto Banerjee and S Sharath. As the chief selector the first task for Agarkar would be to select the team for five T20Is against West Indcies starting August 03. Agarkar, 45, was the senior-most member of the panel, having played 26 Tests, 191 ODIs and four T20Is for the national team and was therefore chosen as the chairman as per BCCI guidelines. Previously Agarkar had been chief selector of the Mumbai domestic side from 2017-19. The Mumbaikar, who has taken 349 international wickets, appeared before the Cricket Advisory Comitte (CAC) which comprises of former cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjape for an interview. It was the CAC that recommended him for the post of chief selector to BCCI before the announcement was made by the board.