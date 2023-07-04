With the third Test of the Ashes series set to begin in two days, the controversy over Bairstow's dismissal is doing the rounds on social media.Many creators have been coming out with memes, some taking a jibe at the Australian team while others mocking Bairstow.Saw Jonny Bairstow waiting for a train this morning. The poor lad really doesn't know how to stay behind a line. Maybe he'll figure it out one day. #Ashes23 pic.twitter.com/yBR40uuj3D— Declan Martin (@declanmartin75) July 3, 2023Meanwhile, Australian and English newspapers also jumped into the controversy and created innovative headlines and graphical depictions.While Daily Express' Sports lead was 'Spirit of Cricket reduced to Ashes', The West Australian's lead image showed the English captain as a baby, captioning it Crybabies.Australian paper, credit: Australian news corp}Even Ben Stokes couldn't keep himself away from Australian daily coverage and stated, "That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball."That’s definitely not me, since when did I bowl with the new ball https://t.co/24wI5GzohD— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) July 3, 2023Here are Twitter reactions to Stokes' witty response to Aussie papers following ‘crybabies’ taunt:Haha ! You are a champ mate !— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) July 3, 2023Tweet of the decade ????????❤????Ben— Wali Rehman (@walirehman903) July 3, 2023Dude, win three on the trot and who cares? Right ????,???? Come on England.— Martin Reed (@Marty18497172) July 3, 2023???? great reply ???????? to be fair I bet you’d get it hooping with the new nut!— Test Match Report (@TestMatchReport) July 3, 2023