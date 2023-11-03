Confirmed! IPL 2024 auction to take place on December 19 in Dubai

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) Auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai, UAE. It will be the first time that the IPL auction will be held outside India. November 26 has been set as the deadline for the franchise to submit the list of retained players.

As per reports, in the IPL 2024 auction, the salary purse for each team will be Rs 100 crore, an increase of Rs 5 crore from the IPL 2023 players' auction.

The IPL 2024 auction will coincide with India vs South Africa 2nd ODI at St George's Park in Gqeberha. Australia premier pacer Mitchell Starc is set to return to the IPL fold as he has said that he wanted to play this season.



Romario Shepherd has been traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the ongoing TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) trading window ahead of the TATA IPL 2024.Shepherd, who has played 4 IPL matches, representing LSG and Sunrisers Hyderabad, was traded to MI for his existing fee of INR 50 Lakh.