Cricket schedule 2025: Australia's fixtures in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

How will ICC ODI and Test world champion, Australia's schedule look like in 2025? Check all you need to know about Australia's upcoming schedule here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 12:07 PM IST
Australia experienced a slightly under-performing year in 2024, during which they failed to win any major events. However, they are on track to secure a place in the final of the WTC 2023-25 cycle after winning the last time But what does their schedule in 2025 look like? Let’s take a look.
 
Australia’s cricket schedule for 2025  Sydney Test vs India in 2025
 
The Australian cricket team will kick off the year with the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India. The final Test of the series will be played from January 3 to January 7 in Sydney, marking Australia’s first match of 2025.  Test and ODI series vs Sri Lanka in 2025
 
 
Following the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will head to Sri Lanka for a tour, where they will face the Sri Lankan team in a three-match Test series starting on January 29 in Galle. The second Test will be played from February 6, and the series will conclude with the third Test on February 13. In addition to the Tests, the teams will also play a one-off ODI on February 13 in Sri Lanka.      ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The action continues in February as Australia will participate in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The tournament will see Australia play in Group B alongside South Africa, Afghanistan, and England. Australia’s campaign begins with a match against England on February 22, followed by South Africa on February 25, and Afghanistan on February 28.  Ashes vs England in 2025
 
Australia will then compete in a five-match Test series against England starting on November 21 at Perth Stadium. The series will continue with Tests at iconic venues like The Gabba in Brisbane, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground, and The Oval, wrapping up on December 30.
 
Australia’s full cricket schedule for 2025
 
Match Date Venue Time in IST
Australia vs India, 5th Test Jan 03, Fri - Jan 07, Tue Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 05:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 1st Test Jan 29, Wed - Feb 02, Sun Galle International Stadium, Galle 09:00 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Australia, 2nd Test Feb 06, Thu - Feb 10, Mon Galle International Stadium, Galle  09:00 AM IST
Sri Lanka vs Australia, Only ODI Feb 13, Thu TBC 03:00 PM IST
Australia vs England, ICC CT 2025, 4th Match Feb 22, Sat Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore  02:30 PM IST
Australia vs South Africa, ICC CT 2025, 7th Match Feb 25, Tue Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi  02:30 PM IST
Afghanistan vs Australia, ICC CT 2025, 10th Match Feb 28, Fri Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore  02:30 PM IST
Australia vs England, 1st Test (Ashes) Nov 21, Fri - Nov 25, Tue Perth Stadium, Perth  06:30 PM IST
Australia vs England, 2nd Test (Ashes) Dec 04, Thu - Dec 08, Mon The Gabba, Brisbane 09:30 PM IST
Australia vs England, 3rd Test (Ashes) Dec 17, Wed - Dec 21, Sun Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 06:00 PM IST
Australia vs England, 4th Test (Ashes) Dec 26, Fri - Dec 30, Tue Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 06:30 PM IST
 (Note: Australia's home series announcements will take place in due time, along with some more down under series. The data is from infromation available till January 1, 2025.) 

