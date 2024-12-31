Business Standard

IND vs AUS: Konstas is definitely a star in the making, says Steven Smith

IND vs AUS: Konstas is definitely a star in the making, says Steven Smith

The 19-year-old's dazzling 65-ball 60 and his audacious scoops off India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the talk of the cricketing world

Australian skipper, Steven Smith

Steven Smith

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Australia's teenage sensation Sam Konstas made an unforgettable entrance to Test cricket during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, with his fearless batting and fiery presence on the field capturing the imagination of cricket fans worldwide. The 19-year-old’s dazzling 65-ball 60 and his audacious scoops off India’s ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the talk of the cricketing world, as Australia secured a commanding 184-run victory over India. While the whole world is hailing his performance, the star Aussie batter Steven Smith also took some time to acknowledge the youngster in a press conference.
 
Daring debut with the bat 
Konstas demonstrated remarkable poise and creativity in his debut innings. His fearless approach included breathtaking scoops and laps against Bumrah, which gave Australia a crucial edge in the match. Former skipper Steven Smith remarked that Konstas brought a "mad" energy to the game, a quality he clearly admired. Reflecting on the young batter’s audacity, Smith mentioned that Konstas seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself in the intense atmosphere under the lid.
 
 
Sparking energy in the field 
The Melbourne crowd witnessed more than just Konstas’s batting brilliance. His exuberance in the field also left an impression, as he constantly chirped at Indian batters while stationed in close-in positions. Smith noted that Konstas’s chatter got under the skin of some Indian players, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, who at one point appeared to aim a shot at him in frustration.

According to Smith, Konstas brought a vibrant energy to the team, which was contagious. He emphasised how refreshing it was to see a young player make an impact not just with his bat but also with his lively demeanour on the field. 
 
A confident send-off for Bumrah 
Konstas’s fiery personality was on full display when Bumrah was dismissed in India’s second innings. After Scott Boland induced an edge from Bumrah that Smith caught in the slips, Konstas didn’t hold back in giving the Indian pacer a cheeky send-off.
 
Smith lauded the confidence Konstas displayed, calling it a testament to his readiness for the big stage. “It’s great to see a young player start so confidently in his first Test match,” Smith remarked, adding that the debutant has a bright future ahead of him.
 
A star in the making 
Konstas’s impressive debut has already drawn comparisons to a young Steven Smith, who earned the nickname “Smudge” for his energetic and unconventional style. While Konstas has just begun his international journey, his fearless approach and infectious energy suggest that Australian cricket may have unearthed its next superstar.
 

Jasprit Bumrah India vs Australia India cricket team Australia cricket team Steve Smith

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 10:27 AM IST

