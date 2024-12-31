Year in review: Top 10 highest six-hitters in Tests, ODIs, T20Is in 2024

The year 2024 is ending, and so is all the cricket action of this remarkable calendar year. The aggressive approach to cricket was redefined this season as players preferred going directly into the stands rather than trying to push the ball past the boundary. We saw a record number of sixes being hit this season in all three formats of the game. India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal (36 sixes), UAE’s Muhammad Waseem (55 sixes), and West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford (23 sixes) topped the list of highest six-hitters in Tests, T20Is, and ODIs, respectively.
Most sixes in Tests in 2024
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal led the chart for the most sixes in Test cricket in 2024 with an impressive 36 sixes in the longest format. Following him were Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis, who smashed 21 sixes, and New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips and India’s Shubman Gill, both with 18 sixes each. These players showcased their ability to switch between defence and attack, redefining aggression in Test cricket.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|YBK Jaiswal (IND)
|15
|29
|1478
|168
|36
|PHKD Mendis (SL)
|9
|16
|1049
|108
|21
|GD Phillips (NZ)
|12
|21
|495
|46
|18
|Shubman Gill (IND)
|12
|22
|866
|88
|18
|JL Smith (ENG)
|9
|15
|637
|63
|15
|HC Brook (ENG)
|12
|20
|1100
|105
|14
|MJ Santner (NZ)
|5
|9
|264
|26
|13
|RR Pant (IND)
|9
|17
|576
|65
|13
|DG Bedingham (SA)
|10
|18
|540
|62
|12
|TG Southee (NZ)
|11
|19
|186
|13
|12
Most sixes in Tests in 2024 for India
For India, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were the top two in the list of most sixes, with Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Rohit Sharma following closely. Their contributions were instrumental in India’s Test performances throughout the year.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|YBK Jaiswal
|15
|29
|1478
|168
|36
|Shubman Gill
|12
|22
|866
|88
|18
|Rishabh Pant
|9
|17
|576
|65
|13
|Ravindra Jadeja
|12
|18
|527
|42
|11
|Rohit Sharma
|14
|26
|619
|78
|11
Most sixes in ODIs in 2024
West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford topped the ODI six-hitting chart in 2024 with 23 sixes in just 7 innings, maintaining an incredible strike rate of 120.05. Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz followed closely with 22 sixes in 11 innings. England’s Liam Livingstone smashed 21 sixes in 8 matches, showcasing his power-hitting prowess. Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai and Canada’s Aaron Johnson rounded off the top five with 20 and 19 sixes, respectively.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|SE Rutherford (WI)
|9
|7
|425
|33
|23
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
|11
|11
|531
|45
|22
|LS Livingstone (ENG)
|8
|8
|286
|15
|21
|Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
|14
|12
|417
|25
|20
|A Johnson (CAN)
|15
|15
|319
|38
|19
|KIC Asalanka (SL)
|18
|16
|605
|52
|18
|E Lewis (WI)
|6
|6
|284
|21
|17
|P Nissanka (SL)
|12
|12
|694
|86
|17
|Saim Ayub (PAK)
|9
|9
|515
|59
|16
|Mahmudullah (BAN)
|9
|9
|337
|23
|15
Most sixes in ODIs in 2024 for India
India had limited opportunities in ODIs in 2024, but Rohit Sharma led the way with 8 sixes in just 3 matches, striking at an impressive 141.44. Axar Patel and Washington Sundar followed with 3 sixes each, showcasing their all-round abilities. Shivam Dube added 2 sixes, rounding out India’s notable contributions in the ODI format this year.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Rohit Sharma
|3
|3
|157
|18
|8
|Axar Patel
|3
|3
|79
|6
|3
|Washington Sundar
|3
|3
|50
|3
|3
|Shivam Dube
|3
|3
|34
|2
|2
Most sixes in T20Is in 2024
UAE’s Muhammad Waseem dominated the T20I charts with a staggering 55 sixes in 26 matches, establishing himself as the most destructive batter in the shortest format. Hong Kong’s Babar Hayat followed with 50 sixes in 23 innings, while UAE’s Asif Khan finished third with 45 sixes. Japan’s Kento Kadowaki-Fleming and Saudi Arabia’s Faisal Khan rounded out the top five with 43 and 42 sixes, respectively.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Muhammad Waseem (UAE)
|26
|26
|909
|65
|55
|Babar Hayat (HKG)
|23
|23
|651
|31
|50
|Asif Khan (UAE)
|22
|22
|719
|47
|45
|K Kadowaki-Fleming (JPN)
|20
|20
|860
|67
|43
|Faisal Khan (KSA)
|22
|22
|702
|72
|42
|CV Anto (KUW)
|24
|24
|529
|35
|40
|N Pooran (WI)
|21
|20
|464
|25
|39
|AGS Gous (USA)
|23
|22
|692
|59
|38
|R Powell (WI)
|23
|21
|533
|30
|36
|R Sandaruwan (KUW)
|26
|26
|569
|47
|35
Most sixes in T20Is in 2024 for India
India’s Sanju Samson emerged as the leading six-hitter in T20Is for the country with 31 sixes in 12 innings, averaging an impressive 43.60 and maintaining a strike rate of 180.16. Rohit Sharma followed with 23 sixes in 11 innings, while Suryakumar Yadav added 22 sixes in 17 innings. Young talent Tilak Varma contributed 21 sixes in just 5 innings, highlighting his explosive capabilities. Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya rounded out the list with 19 sixes each, showcasing their all-round performances throughout the year.
|Player
|Mat
|Inns
|Runs
|4s
|6s
|Sanju Samson
|13
|12
|436
|35
|31
|Rohit Sharma
|11
|11
|378
|35
|23
|Suryakumar Yadav
|18
|17
|429
|41
|22
|Tilak Varma
|5
|5
|306
|23
|21
|Abhishek Sharma
|12
|11
|256
|22
|19
|Hardik Pandya
|17
|14
|352
|33
|19