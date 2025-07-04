ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Jamie Smith slams 3rd fastest ton for England in Tests

The 24-year-old Jamie Smith proved why England are so confident about their batting strength on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston. The young English keeper-batter, who came out to bat when England were struggling at 84 for 5, took the Indian bowling attack apart and went on to score the joint third fastest Test hundred for England, equalling Harry Brooks' record of 80 balls ton.
Fastest Test hundreds for England (balls faced)
|Rank
|Balls
|Player
|Match
|Location
|Season
|1
|76
|GL Jessop
|England v Australia
|The Oval
|1902
|2
|77
|JM Bairstow
|England v New Zealand
|Nottingham
|2022
|3
|80
|Jamie Smith
|Enagland vs India
|Birmingham
|2025
|3
|80
|Harry Brook
|England v Pakistan
|Rawalpindi
|2022/23
|4
|85
|BA Stokes
|England v New Zealand
|Lord's
|2015
|5
|86
|IT Botham
|England v Australia
|Headingley, Leeds
|1981
|6
|86
|IT Botham
|England v Australia
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|1981
|7
|86
|Zak Crawley
|England v Pakistan
|Rawalpindi
|2022/23
|8
|88
|KP Pietersen
|England v West Indies
|Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain
|2008/09
|9
|88
|Ben Duckett
|England v India
|Rajkot
|2023/24
|10
|91
|Harry Brook
|England v New Zealand
|Wellington
|2024/25