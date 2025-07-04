Friday, July 04, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 session timings, England vs India live streaming

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 session timings, England vs India live streaming

The live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 will be available on JioHotstar for free. Sony Sports 3 HD/SD will live broadcast the day's play with Hindi commentary.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 session timings

When and where to watch England vs India 2nd Test Day 3 proceedings?

Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Day 3 of England vs India 2nd Test will kick-start at 3:30 PM IST (11 AM local time) at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With England still trailing 510 runs and India needing 7 wickets to bowl out the hosts, the Day 3 is set to enthrall the cricket fans as a tough competition between bat and ball.
 
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 session timings
  • Session 1: 3:30 PM IST (11 AM local time) to 5:30 PM IST (1 PM local time)
  • Lunch break: 5:30 PM IST to 6:10 PM IST
  • Session 2: 6:10 PM IST (1:40 PM local time) to 8:10 PM IST (3:40 PM Local time)
  • Tea break: 8:10 PM IST (3:40 PM local time)
  • Session 3: 8:30 PM IST (4 PM local time) to 10:30 PM IST (6 PM local time).
Note: The match can be extended till 11 PM IST (6:30 PM local time) to accomodate 90 overs in a day.
 
 
Birmingham weather on July 4
 
Birmingham is likely to see mostly cloudy skies with intermittent showers. Temperatures are forecast to hover between 16°C and 24°C, with the greatest likelihood of rain in the early morning and late evening. Such weather may affect pitch conditions and impact how players perform over the course of the day.  Check India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 full scorecard here

What to expect on Day 3 of ENG vs IND Tests?
 
In reply to India's 587 in the first innings, England lost three wickets in the final session on Day 2. Joe Root and Harry Brook will aim to continue their partnership on Day 3. A hard-hitting batting display is expected after the first hour of play today given Brook has been know for his batting prowess. While India will aim to get wickets early and put pressure on England's Bazball approach.
 
How many runs England need to score to avoid the follow on?
 
England need to to score at least 388 runs to avoid the follow-on. 
 
Key milestone approaching
 
Joe Root: Approaching a personal milestone, Root is 73 runs short of becoming the first batter to score 3,000 runs against India in Test cricket. 
 
Harry Brook: Known for his aggressive batting, Brook's performance will be crucial in countering India's bowling attack and building a substantial partnership with Root.
 

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 live telecast

Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will live telecast ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 3 proceedings with English commentary. Sony Sports 3 HD/SD will live broadcast the day's play with Hindi commentary.

England vs India 2nd Test Day 3 live streaming for free

The live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 will be available on JioHotstar for free.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

