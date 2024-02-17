Explained: India down to 10 men in Rajkot Test! Impact on India's chances?

Ravichandran Ashwin left for home in Chennai on Friday, February 16, after the second day's play in the third Test between India and England, which took place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. This has made India's team balance lopsided as they will miss their most potent weapon with the ball and an experienced batter later on with the bat.

Why did Ashwin leave the third Test?

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ashwin left the match in between due to a family health emergency. He won't be able to take any further part as far as the third Test is concerned. Read more about it here.

Will India get a substitute for Ashwin?

India will get a substitute for Ashwin, but that substitute can only field. He can neither bowl nor bat for the team. According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which makes the rules of cricket, in case a player gets absent during a Test for reasons other than concussion, there is no like-for-like substitution.

Article 24.1 of MCC rules, which relate to substitute fielders, clearly mentions that with a satisfactory reason presented to them, the umpires shall allow a fielder to substitute a team member. But he shall neither bat nor bowl. He can plate as a wicket-keeper, though, if required.

How will Ashwin's availability impact changes in Team India?

Ashwin scored crucial 37 runs and had a vital 77-run stand with debutant wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel in the Rajkot Test. He also showed determination with the bat in the Hyderabad Test, where India eventually lost.

Batting aside, Ashwin was Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to man with the ball, which was evident on Day 2 as well. He broke the 89-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to get his 500th Test wicket.

Thus, India will probably miss their most important member of the match. Hence, it is a massive blow to their chances of winning the Test and taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

Players in the Indian team who can bowl in third Test vs England



Yashasvi Jaiswal

Jasprit Bumraj

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Ravindra Jadeja