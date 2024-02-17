Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Explained: India down to 10 men in Rajkot Test! Impact on India's chances?

Ashwin was Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to-man with the ball. It was he who broke the 89-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to get his 500th Test wicket

Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja

Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja. Photo: PTI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ravichandran Ashwin left for home in Chennai on Friday, February 16, after the second day's play in the third Test between India and England, which took place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. This has made India's team balance lopsided as they will miss their most potent weapon with the ball and an experienced batter later on with the bat. 

Why did Ashwin leave the third Test?
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Ashwin left the match in between due to a family health emergency. He won't be able to take any further part as far as the third Test is concerned. Read more about it here.

Will India get a substitute for Ashwin?

India will get a substitute for Ashwin, but that substitute can only field. He can neither bowl nor bat for the team. According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which makes the rules of cricket, in case a player gets absent during a Test for reasons other than concussion, there is no like-for-like substitution. 

Article 24.1 of MCC rules, which relate to substitute fielders, clearly mentions that with a satisfactory reason presented to them, the umpires shall allow a fielder to substitute a team member. But he shall neither bat nor bowl. He can plate as a wicket-keeper, though, if required. 

How will Ashwin's availability impact changes in Team India?

Ashwin scored crucial 37 runs and had a vital 77-run stand with debutant wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel in the Rajkot Test. He also showed determination with the bat in the Hyderabad Test, where India eventually lost. 

Batting aside, Ashwin was Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's go-to man with the ball, which was evident on Day 2 as well. He broke the 89-run opening stand between Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to get his 500th Test wicket. 

Thus, India will probably miss their most important member of the match. Hence, it is a massive blow to their chances of winning the Test and taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

Also Read

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Advantage England in Ashwin's absence

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah the star as India lead by 171

India vs England 3rd Test Playing 11: India makes four changes in its XI

Big blow for India! R Ashwin withdraws from IND vs ENG Rajkot Test

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 3 LIVE SCORE: Advantage England in Ashwin's absence

Big blow for India! R Ashwin withdraws from IND vs ENG Rajkot Test

Extraordinary milestone: PM Modi praises on Ashwin's 500 Test wickets feat

After scaling Mount 500, Ashwin not aiming for Anil Kumble's record

Rajkot Test: Ashwin enters 500-club after hitting 'dark tunnel' in 2018


Players in the Indian team who can bowl in third Test vs England

Yashasvi Jaiswal
Jasprit Bumraj
Mohammed Siraj
Kuldeep Yadav
Ravindra Jadeja
Topics : R Ashwin India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon