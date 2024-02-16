Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Extraordinary milestone: PM Modi praises on Ashwin's 500 Test wickets feat

Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets during the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday

R Ashwin

R Ashwin completes 500 wickets in Test cricket. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday for the "extraordinary milestone" of taking 500 Test wickets.
Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets during the third Test against England in Rajkot on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The prime minister said on X, "Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin on the extraordinary milestone of taking 500 Test wickets! His journey and accomplishments are testament to his skill and perseverance. My best wishes to him as he scales further peaks."

Ashwin also became only the third off-spinner to achieve the feat and continues to be the second highest wicket-taker for India behind Kumble, who ended his career with 619 scalps.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

IND vs AUS: Comeback in India squad opens World Cup gates for Ashwin

With Ashwin, lack of game time is not much of concern: Rohit Sharma

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024: Will R Ashwin reach 500 wickets in Vizag?

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

After scaling Mount 500, Ashwin not aiming for Anil Kumble's record

Rajkot Test: Ashwin enters 500-club after hitting 'dark tunnel' in 2018

IND-ENG: Duckett played a skilful innings against good Indian attack - Wood

Annabel Sutherland smashes fastest double century in women's Test history

WPL 2024: MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opens up on retaining title

Topics : Narendra Modi R Ashwin Cricket sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon