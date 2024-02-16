Sensex (    %)
                        
Big blow for India! R Ashwin withdraws from IND vs ENG Rajkot Test

R Ashwin has withdrawn from the India vs England Rajkot Test due to a family emergency. India will take the field on Day 3 with a depleted bowling attack.

R Ashwin

R Ashwin withdraws from India vs England 3rd Test in Rajkot from immediate effect. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the Bazball approach from England led by Ben Duckett, India's prospect in the Rajkot Test suffered a major blow as R Ashwin was withdrawn due to a family emergency late on Friday (February 16) after conclusion of second Day's play. Ashwin reached the landmark of 500 Test wickets on Day 2 of India vs England 3rd Test, played at Niranjan Shah Stadium. 

In a press release, BCCI said: "Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately, due to a family medical emergency."
"In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully support Ashwin."

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the fans' and media's understanding and empathy during this sensitive period." 

What will be India's bowling line-up for the remainder of India vs England 3rd Test?

India will take the field on Day 3 with depleted bowling strength amid Ashwin's absence. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are the other four bowlers in India's bowling line-up.

Yashasvi Jaiswal can also roll his arm. He bowls right arm leg break.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

