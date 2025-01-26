Business Standard

Ranji Trophy 2025: Free entry for Virat Kohli fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Ranji Trophy 2025: Free entry for Virat Kohli fans at Arun Jaitley Stadium

According to reports, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is making special preparations to accommodate the excited crowd.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Virat Kohli mania is set to take over Delhi as the former Indian cricket captain gears up to make his highly anticipated comeback to the Ranji Trophy next week. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will be the venue for Kohli's return, where Delhi will take on Railways in their final group-stage match. This match will mark Kohli's first appearance in India's premier red-ball domestic tournament in over 13 years. His last Ranji Trophy game was in November 2012, when he faced Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Tilak's mature, smart innings was the difference - Brydon Carse
 
 
As the news of Kohli’s return spreads, cricket fans in the capital are in for a treat. According to reports, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is making special preparations to accommodate the excited crowd. The stadium will witness heightened security measures, and additional seating arrangements are being made to host around 10,000 spectators. The North End and Old Club House will be opened to ensure ample space for fans. If the demand for seats increases, DDCA has promised to make extra arrangements on the ground floor of the other stands.   Free entry to the stadium on January 30
 
In a unique move, DDCA has also announced that no tickets will be sold for the match, allowing fans to watch this historic game for free. The much-awaited match, set to begin on January 30, will mark the star batter's return to domestic cricket after his last-minute withdrawal from the earlier scheduled match against Saurashtra in Rajkot. Kohli had pulled out of that game due to stiffness in his neck but has confirmed his availability for the match against Railways.
 
This is a significant moment for Indian cricket, as Kohli’s Ranji Trophy return has sparked excitement not just among Delhi fans but across the cricketing world.

Topics : Virat Kohli Ranji Trophy Cricket

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

