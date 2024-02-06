ICC Under 19 World Cup SF LIVE SCORE, IND vs SA: India opts to bowl today

In the first semifinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, India captain Uday Saharan won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, today. The Indian teenagers are a force to reckon with in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 so far, not only winning each of their five matches but also dominating their opponents, with three of their wins coming by a margin of over 200 runs.

However, they might have yet to face a bowling attack of South Africa's calibre, spearheaded by the tournament's top wicket-taker, Kwena Maphaka. The left-arm pacer has effortlessly dismantled opposing batting lineups, claiming three five-wicket hauls.

India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 Playing 11

India U19 Playing 11: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey

South Africa U19 Playing 11: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Oliver Whitehead, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka

India vs South Africa U19 World Cup semifinal Live Telecast

Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast the IND U19 vs SA U19 semifinal with English commentary.

IND U19 vs SA U19 semfinal Live streaming

Disney+Hotstar will live stream India vs South Africa semifinal match.

Stay tuned for India under 19 vs South Africa under 19 live cricket score and match updates here