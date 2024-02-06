ICC Under 19 World Cup SF LIVE SCORE, IND vs SA: India opts to bowl today
ICC U 19 World Cup Semi-Final IND vs SA Live Score Updates: Indian skipper Uday Sharan won the toss and decided to bowl first against the Proteas side led by Juan James at Benoni
Abhishek Singh New Delhi
In the first semifinal of the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, India captain Uday Saharan won the toss and elected to bowl first against South Africa at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, today. The Indian teenagers are a force to reckon with in the ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 so far, not only winning each of their five matches but also dominating their opponents, with three of their wins coming by a margin of over 200 runs.
However, they might have yet to face a bowling attack of South Africa's calibre, spearheaded by the tournament's top wicket-taker, Kwena Maphaka. The left-arm pacer has effortlessly dismantled opposing batting lineups, claiming three five-wicket hauls.
India Under 19 vs South Africa Under 19 Playing 11
India U19 Playing 11: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
South Africa U19 Playing 11: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Oliver Whitehead, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka
1:39 PM
Raj Limbani starts with a good over
Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 0; South Africa 1-0 after 1 overs
Steve Stolk (0), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (1); Raj Limbani 1-0-1-0
Raj Limbani starts the proceedings for India and he does it with a good over against the dangerous opening pair of Pretorious and Stolk by going for just a single.
1:11 PM
India Under 19 Playing 11 for first semfinal
India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari, Saumy Pandey
1:11 PM
South Africa Under 19 Playing 11 for first semifinal
South Africa U19 (Playing XI): Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Oliver Whitehead, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka
1:03 PM
ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, first semifinal: India bowling first
India captain wins the toss and elects to bowl first against South Africa in order to use the morning conditions. India have opted to bat second after winning the toss previously in the tournament.
12:55 PM
Top 10 highest wicket-taker in ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024
The first semifinal is going to be a clash between India batters and South Africa's pacer Kwena Maphaka. While two Indian batters are at the top of the most run-getters for ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, Proteas teenager Maphaka is the leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets, including five five-wicket hauls.
|Top 10 highest wicket-taker in ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wkts
|Avg
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Kwena Maphaka
|5
|43.3
|261
|18
|9.56
|172
|-
|3
|2
|Ubaid Shah
|5
|44
|264
|17
|10.53
|179
|1
|1
|3
|Saumy Pandey
|5
|48.5
|293
|16
|6.62
|106
|3
|-
|4
|Tazeem Ali
|4
|37.5
|227
|14
|9.64
|135
|-
|1
|5
|Vishwa Lahiru
|5
|42.5
|257
|12
|11.08
|133
|-
|-
|6
|Callum Vidler
|4
|24.1
|145
|11
|7.82
|86
|2
|-
|7
|Nathan Edwards
|5
|42.3
|255
|11
|17.82
|196
|-
|-
|8
|Riley Norton
|4
|27.5
|167
|11
|13.55
|149
|1
|-
|9
|Sheikh Paevez Jibon
|5
|50
|300
|10
|17.7
|177
|1
|-
|10
|Oliver Riley
|5
|38
|228
|10
|16.1
|161
|-
12:41 PM
Top 10 highest run-getter in ICC Under 19 World Cup
Top two highest run-getter in ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024 are from India.
|Top 10 highest run-getter in ICC Under 19 World Cup
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Musheer Khan
|5
|5
|334
|83.5
|103.73
|29
|8
|2
|Uday Saharan
|5
|5
|308
|61.6
|83.47
|21
|2
|3
|Jamie Dunk
|4
|4
|263
|65.75
|70.89
|28
|-
|4
|Shahzaib Khan
|5
|5
|260
|65
|69.52
|27
|7
|5
|Hugh Weibgen
|5
|5
|252
|63
|87.8
|27
|1
|6
|Ariful Islam
|5
|5
|230
|57.5
|93.88
|19
|5
|7
|Harry Dixon
|5
|5
|217
|43.4
|87.15
|24
|5
|8
|Steve Stolk
|5
|5
|214
|42.8
|148.61
|29
|10
|9
|Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|5
|5
|211
|52.75
|103.94
|31
|3
|10
|Jewel Andrew
|5
|4
|207
|69
|109.52
|23
|3
12:35 PM
India squad for Under 19 World Cup 2024
South Africa U19 Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels
12:27 PM
India squad for Under 19 World Cup 2024
India U19 Squad: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan
12:19 PM
U19 World Cup 2024: India vs South Africa semifinal preview
After an arduous journey of 38 matches in 16 days, the four contenders for the ICC Under-19 World Cup have been finalised in defending champions India, hosts South Africa, always enterprising Pakistan and the Knagaroos from Downunder- Australia.
It is India and South Africa who will kick off the semi-final leg of the campaign with the match on Tuesday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.
India have found consistent contributors both with the bat and ball, but it is their batting prowess that has stood out in the tournament. Remarkably, five different players have notched up centuries to date at the tournament.
12:13 PM
ICC Under 19 World Cup 2024, first semifinal: India vs South Africa
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs South Africa semifinal in the Under 19 World Cup 2024.
