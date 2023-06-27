The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the highly anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which will take place in India later this year. The 50-over tournament will begin on October 5 and will conclude on November 19. The first match of the tournament will be played between 2019 finalist England and New Zealand in Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on October 15. India is to play its first match against Australia on November 8. India will host Pakistan for the first time in the past seven years and play against its biggest rival on October 15.How to book online tickets for ICC World Cup 2023?Tickets for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will soon be available on its official website or application. Tickets will be available on platforms like Paytm, PayTM Insider, the Book My Show app and the official websites of ICC. According to an Economic Times report, tickets will mostly be sold online and very limited tickets will be available for offline purchases.The cost of a ticket could be around Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 per ticket depending on the venue of the match. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: VenuesHere is the list of stadiums selected for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi StadiumKolkata: Eden GardensMumbai: Wankhede StadiumDelhi: Arun Jaitley Cricket StadiumDharamsala: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association StadiumGuwahati: Assam Cricket Association StadiumIndore: Holkar StadiumRajkot: Saurashtra Cricket Association StadiumRaipur: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket StadiumIndia's matches in ICC World Cup 2023India vs Australia- 8th OctoberIndia vs Afghanistan- 11th OctoberIndia vs Pakistan- 15th OctoberIndia vs Bangladesh - 19th OctoberIndia vs New Zealand- 22nd OctoberIndia vs England- 29th OctoberIndia vs TBD (winner qualifier 2)- 2nd NovemberIndia vs South Africa- 5th NovemberIndia vs TBD (winner qualifier 1)- 11th NovemberWhere to watch ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?ICC World Cup 2023 can also be streamed for free on Hotstar and Star Sports networks.