IND vs AFG: How Shivam Dube entered Team India as Pandya's replacement

Shivam Dube had a superb Sunday on January 7. After bagging four wickets in the Ranji Trophy match against Bihar in Patna, he received the India call-up for the T20 series against Afghanistan. Dube is the only fast-bowling all-rounder in the team led by Rohit Sharma. He is being considered as the replacement for the injured Hardik Pandya.

When did Dube last play for India? Dube, who represented India on a tour of Ireland and the Asian Games 2023, was sidelined for two series afterwards, which included a T20 series against Australia post the ODI World Cup and a three-match T20I series against South Africa. While being named in the Australia series, Dube did not get any game time.

Why is Dube being considered Pandya’s replacement?





The 16-member Indian squad for the Afghanistan series has only three pacers: Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Avesh Khan. Thus, Dube is the only other fast-bowling option in a squad which has four spinners: Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar.

Dube, who scored 418 runs in IPL 2023, is on a comeback trail ever since. Although he did not bowl at all in the IPL, he continued to be a bowling option for his home team Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 and Vijaya Hazare Trophy 2023.

Now, at the start of the Ranji Trophy too, he has taken six wickets already in the first match itself, making him an option for Rohit Sharma to try, in case Hardik isn't fit even until the T20 World Cup. He is a finisher and can give 1-2 overs easily.

Shivam Dube's T20 Career

Batting & Fielding FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s T20Is 18 11 5 152 54 25.33 112 135.71 0 1 9 9 T20s 119 104 29 2150 95* 28.66 1549 138.79 0 8 126 129 IPL 2023 16 16 3 418 52 38 264 158.33 0 3 12 35 Bowling FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w T20Is 18 16 177 290 6 3/30 3/30 48.33 9.83 29.5 0 0 T20s 119 71 931 1362 43 3/27 3/27 31.67 8.77 21.6 0 0 IPL 2023 16 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

India Squad for Afghanistan T20s

Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar