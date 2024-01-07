Ambati Rayudu reveals reason for quitting YSRCP amid speculations of rift

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who had earlier joined Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and was expected to run for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, revealed the reason for quitting the party ahead of the elections.

On Sunday, January 7, in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rayudu said that he is required to be non-committal to politics to ply his trade in the International League T20 (ILT20) for the Mumbai Indians from January 20 onwards in Dubai, UAE.

I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 7, 2024 Earlier, Rayudu had shocked everyone by announcing his decision to quit YSRCP without any reason. In a post on X on Saturday, January 6, Rayudu said that he was quitting YSRCP to stay out of politics for a little while. Whether he will return to the fold once the ILT20 is over is not yet confirmed.