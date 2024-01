Ambati Rayudu reveals reason for quitting YSRCP amid speculations of rift

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who had earlier joined Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and was expected to run for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, revealed the reason for quitting the party ahead of the elections.

On Sunday, January 7, in a social media post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Rayudu said that he is required to be non-committal to politics to ply his trade in the International League T20 (ILT20) for the Mumbai Indians from January 20 onwards in Dubai, UAE.

I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 7, 2024 Earlier, Rayudu had shocked everyone by announcing his decision to quit YSRCP without any reason. In a post on X on Saturday, January 6, Rayudu said that he was quitting YSRCP to stay out of politics for a little while. Whether he will return to the fold once the ILT20 is over is not yet confirmed. Earlier, Rayudu had shocked everyone by announcing his decision to quit YSRCP without any reason. In a post on X on Saturday, January 6, Rayudu said that he was quitting YSRCP to stay out of politics for a little while. Whether he will return to the fold once the ILT20 is over is not yet confirmed.

This is to inform everyone that I have decided to quit the YSRCP Party and stay out of politics for a little while. Further action will be conveyed in due course of time.



Thank You. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel January 6, 2024 Although the dates are yet not announced, Andhra Pradesh elections are most likely to take place in March 2024 to elect 175 members to the Andhra Legislative Assembly. YSRCP is the incumbent party with 147 legislators in the assembly.

ALSO READ: India squad for Afghanistan T20s: Rohit, Virat back in shortest format



Timeline of Ambati Rayudu’s Political Activity December 28, 2023 - Rayudu joins YSRCP in the presence of party chief and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.