Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India squad for Afghanistan T20s: Rohit, Virat back in shortest format

India vs Afghanistan T20s: The senior selection committee of the BCCI announced the Indian team for the Afghanistan series. It will be captained by Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday, January 7, announced the 15-member Indian squad for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made their comeback to the shortest format, with Rohit leading the side. 

The series begins with the first match at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali Chandigarh on January 11, 2024. 

With the Test series against England to follow right after the T20 series, it was always going to be dicey on whether main players such as Kohli, Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will be considered for the T20 international or not. Kohli and Rohit have not played any T20 international since India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022 with a humiliating defeat against eventual champions England in the semi-final at Adelaide Oval.

While Rohit and Virat are back, others such as Rahul, Siraj, Jadeja and Bumrah have been rested. 

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya were ruled out of the series with injuries. Hardik injured his ankle in the ODI World Cup while Surya and Ruturaj got injured during India's tour of South Africa. 

India's Squad for Afghanistan T20s

Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

India vs Afghanistan T20I series schedule

Date Match Venue
Jan 11, 2024: 1st T20 International Match Mohali
Dec 31, 2023: 2nd T20 International Match Indore
Jan 02, 2024: 3rd T20 International Match Bengaluru

Afghanistan’s Squad for the three-match T20I Series against India
 
Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

India vs Afghanistan T20s full schedule, match timings, live streaming

Here's why Rohit Sharma should play T20 cricket ahead of World Cup in June

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

IND vs AUS T20s: Suryakumar named captain; Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah rested

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Pujara knocks on the doors of Indian team for England Tests with double ton

You have to blame T20s: De Villiers on India-SA series featuring two Tests

AUS vs PAK: Afridi asked for break from SCG Test says team director Hafeez

T20 World Cup: Netherlands, Namibia to play warm-up games versus SA20 teams

Coching future ambition, David Warner predicts end of sledging in cricket

Topics : Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma India cricket team India vs Afghanistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon