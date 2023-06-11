close

IND vs AUS, WTC Final Live Score, Day 5: India eye greatest Test win ever

India vs Australia Live Score, World Test Championship Final, Day 5:Needing 280 to win with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease, India are better placed to lift the trophy

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 44 as India finished the Day of World Test Championship at 164/3, needing 280 runs to win on the last day. Photo: Twitter/@BCCI

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 44 as India finished the Day of World Test Championship at 164/3, needing 280 runs to win on the last day. Photo: Twitter/@BCCI

WTC Final Live Score, India vs Australia Day 5
Topics : Virat Kohli ICC World Test Championship India vs Afghanistan India cricket team Australia cricket team Pat Cummins Ajinkya Rahane Mitchell Starc

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 2:29 PM IST

