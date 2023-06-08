WTC Final, IND vs AUS Day 2 Live Updates: India search for comeback window

World Test Championship Final, 2023, Day 2 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma's India have fallen behind on the first day. Travis Head's 146* and Steve Smith's 95* took Australia to 327/3 at the end of Day 1

BS Web Team New Delhi

Australia's Travis Head and Steven Smith at the end of the first day's play in World Test Championships Final. Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs

WTC Final Live Score, IND vs AUS Day 2 ...Read More

No article available in this category.

View 0 More Updates