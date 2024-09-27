Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma breaks 60-yr trend, elects to bowl first in Kanpur

IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma breaks 60-yr trend, elects to bowl first in Kanpur

This is only the second time in Kanpur's Test history that a team has elected to bowl first after winning the toss

India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test

India vs Bangladesh Kanpur Test

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an unexpected move, India captain Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first after winning the toss in the second Test against Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur, on Friday (September 27). This decision defies a long-standing trend, with the last instance of a team opting to field first in Kanpur dating back to 1964.

Check India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scoreboard here

That year, India also chose to bowl against England at the same venue, making this only the second time in Kanpur's Test history that a team has elected to bowl first after winning the toss. This is also the first occasion since 2015 that India have chosen to field first in a home Test, the previous instance being under Virat Kohli’s captaincy against South Africa in Bengaluru.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

List of Tests played by India in Kanpur -

Test matches played by India in Kanpur
Team 1 Team 2 Winner Margin Ground Match Date
India New Zealand drawn - Kanpur Nov 25-29, 2021
India New Zealand India 197 runs Kanpur Sep 22-26, 2016
India Sri Lanka India inns & 144 runs Kanpur Nov 24-27, 2009
India South Africa India 8 wickets Kanpur Apr 11-13, 2008
India South Africa drawn - Kanpur Nov 20-24, 2004
India New Zealand India 8 wickets Kanpur Oct 22-25, 1999
India South Africa India 280 runs Kanpur Dec 8-12, 1996
India Sri Lanka drawn - Kanpur Dec 17-22, 1986
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 31-Feb 5, 1985
India West Indies West Indies inns & 83 runs Kanpur Oct 21-25, 1983
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 30-Feb 4, 1982
India Pakistan drawn - Kanpur Dec 25-30, 1979
India Australia India 153 runs Kanpur Oct 2-7, 1979
India West Indies drawn - Kanpur Feb 2-8, 1979
India New Zealand drawn - Kanpur Nov 18-23, 1976
India England drawn - Kanpur Jan 25-30, 1973
India Australia drawn - Kanpur Nov 15-20, 1969
India England drawn - Kanpur Feb 15-20, 1964
India England drawn - Kanpur Dec 1-6, 1961
India Pakistan drawn - Kanpur Dec 16-21, 1960
India Australia India 119 runs Kanpur Dec 19-24, 1959
India West Indies West Indies 203 runs Kanpur Dec 12-17, 1958
India England England 8 wickets Kanpur Jan 12-14, 1952

Last 5 Test matches in Kanpur

India has a strong record at Green Park in recent years. Out of the last five Tests played here, India secured victories in three matches, including a commanding win by an innings and 44 runs against Sri Lanka in 2009, their largest margin of victory at this venue. The remaining two matches ended in draws, reflecting India's dominance at this historic ground.

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 1: Akash Deep double jolts Bangladesh

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Playing 11, live telecast and streaming

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 1 Kanpur weather forecast

India-Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1: Kanpur weather forecast, rain prediction

Shakib Al Hasan

IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan - Bangladesh's grossly misunderstood maverick

Green Park Stadium in Kanpur

IND-BAN 2nd Test: Pitch conditions will dictate India's playing XI - Nayar

Topics : India vs Bangladesh Test Cricket India cricket team Kanpur

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon