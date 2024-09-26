India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Kanpur weather forecast, rain prediction

Amid hot and humid conditions in Kanpur, rain showers appeared on the eve of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, scheduled to start on Friday at 9:30 AM IST.

A day before the match, the rain is expected to test the drainage and ground conditions at Green Park Stadium, which last hosted an international game in October 2021.

Sanjay Kapoor, the manager of Green Park Stadium, assured that the drainage facilities are in good condition.

"Although the venue last hosted a match some time ago, the drainage system is well-maintained, and the groundsmen are equipped to prepare the field," Kapoor said while addressing the media on Thursday.





He also mentioned that Green Park Stadium has two super-soppers ready to be deployed if necessary.

However, after the light drizzle, the super-soppers were not used.

The Indian cricket team had their practice session in the morning, but Bangladesh's practice was disrupted by light rain, which eventually escalated, forcing them to end their session prematurely due to a heavy downpour.

The groundsmen sprang into action as soon as the rain stopped, but they allowed the sun to evaporate the water on the covers after the heavy showers before deploying the super soppers to get rid of excess water on the outfield covers

So, what is the rain prediction in Kanpur for the next five days?

For cricket fans eager to watch the match, the good news is that bright sunshine appeared after 3 PM on Thursday. This allowed the groundsmen to clear the excess water in preparation for the start of the Test match.





There is, however, a forecast of thunderstorms on Day 1 and Day 2 of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test.

Kanpur hourly weather forecast for September 27

According to AccuWeather, there is a chance of thunderstorms from 10 AM to 11:30 AM IST on Friday. The weather is expected to improve in the afternoon, but thunderstorms may return after 3 PM IST.

Kanpur weather forecast for the remaining four days of the India vs Bangladesh Test

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Kanpur weather forecast next five days Although it is difficult to predict weather conditions accurately in northern India, the Weather Channel forecasts a 73 per cent chance of rainfall on September 28 (Day 2) and a 64 per cent chance on September 29 (Day 3).

The weather is expected to improve significantly from Day 3 onwards, with only a 20 per cent chance of rainfall.



