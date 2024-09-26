IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan announces his retirement from Test cricket

Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh on Thursday.

Shakib stated that the upcoming home Test series against South Africa will be his last in the red-ball format for the country.



Shakib Al Hasan's farewell match against India?

However, with the situation in Bangladesh not stable at the moment, he also mentioned that the 2nd Test against India could potentially be his farewell match if the South Africa series does not take place.



“I am available for the South Africa series but since there’s a lot happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me,” Shakib said.



“I have discussed my plans about Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series. I have told Faruque bhai and the selectors. If there’s a chance and if I can play, my last Test will be in Mirpur. The board is trying to ensure that I can play and feel safe, at the same time that I can leave the country without a hitch.” he added.

37-year-old Shakib made the shock decison in the press conference on the eve of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, which starts on Friday, in Kanpur.