IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan announces his retirement from Test cricket

Shakib stated that the upcoming home Test series against South Africa will be his last in the red-ball format for the country.

Shashwat Nishant
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan announced his retirement from Test cricket ahead of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh on Thursday.

37-year-old Shakib made the shock decison in the press conference on the eve of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, which starts on Friday, in Kanpur.

Shakib stated that the upcoming home Test series against South Africa will be his last in the red-ball format for the country.

Shakib Al Hasan's farewell match against India? 
However, with the situation in Bangladesh not stable at the moment, he also mentioned that the 2nd Test against India could potentially be his farewell match if the South Africa series does not take place.

“I am available for the South Africa series but since there’s a lot happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me,” Shakib said.

“I have discussed my plans about Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series. I have told Faruque bhai and the selectors. If there’s a chance and if I can play, my last Test will be in Mirpur. The board is trying to ensure that I can play and feel safe, at the same time that I can leave the country without a hitch.” he added.
 

Shakib has played 69 Tests for Bangladesh, scoring 4453 runs and taking 242 wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan Test career for Bangladesh
Batting Stats
Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
2007-2024 70 128 8 4600 217 38.33 7454 61.71 5 31 5 554 28
Bowling Stats
Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w
2007-2024 70 119 2598.3 486 7708 242 7/36 10/124 31.85 2.96 64.4 19 2


Shakib bids farewell to T20 international cricket

The 37-year-old also announced his retirement from T20 cricket with immediate effect, marking the end of a long and inspiring career in the shortest format of the game. Shakib said that he has played his last T20 international match during the T20 World Cup this year.

“In T20I, I have similar thoughts, even if it’s a bit unrelated, I want to say that I have talked to selectors and board president and others. I feel it is the right time that I move on from T20 cricket. In the next few series, some new players should come and be given opportunity. At the same time if I play franchise league and do well and the BCB feels in six months or a year that I have a chance to contribute in T20s and performing, staying fit then we can decide. At this moment I don’t see myself in T20s. So basically you can say that in two formats, I am seeing my last,” he informed.

Shakib Al Hasan T20I career for Bangladesh
Batting Stats
Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
2006-2024 129 127 17 2551 84 23.19 2105 121.18 0 13 9 258 53
Bowling Stats
Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w  
2006-2024 129 126 457.3 3 3117 149 5/20 20.91 6.81 18.4 6 2  

Bangladesh are likely to host South Africa for a Test series at home in October, which will serve as Shakib's farewell Test match.


India vs Bangladesh Test Cricket Shakib AL Hasan Bangladesh cricket team

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

