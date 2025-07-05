England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahul-Nair to bat on for IND; play resumes 3:30
2nd Test | ENG vs IND LIVE UPDATES: India will fancy their chances to take a 500-plus lead to at least eliminate the chance of England winning the game with their Bazball style of play on the final da
The Indian cricket team could not have asked for a better position in the second Test after three days of play, as the visitors currently lead the game by 244 runs in the second innings after finishing Day 3 at 64 for 1, having secured a 180-run lead in the first innings. India still have nine wickets left, with KL Rahul and Karun Nair at the crease and the in-form Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant yet to come. India will fancy their chances to take a 500-plus lead to at least eliminate the chance of England winning the game with their Bazball style of play on the final day.
On the other hand, Ben Stokes and company will try to trigger another collapse for India. If they manage to stop India from building anything beyond a 450-run lead, they will go for the win on the final day. They know that if they can pull off one or two sessions of fast-paced cricket, the Indian bowlers will be under pressure, and they can pull off another miraculous win.
India scorecard after Day 3:
|India 2nd Inning
|64-1 (13 ov) CRR:4.92
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|lbw b JC Tongue
|28
|22
|6
|0
|127.27
|KL Rahul
|Not out
|28
|38
|6
|0
|73.68
|Karun Nair
|Not out
|7
|18
|1
|0
|38.89
|Extras
|1 (b 0, Ib 1, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Total
|64 (1 wkts, 13 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Chris Woakes
|5
|0
|28
|0
|0
|5.6
|Brydon Carse
|5
|1
|23
|0
|0
|4.6
|Josh Tongue
|3
|1
|12
|1
|0
|4
India vs England 2nd Test Day 4: Live Telecast
Sony Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of England 2025.
- Sony Sports 1 HD/SD and Sony Sports 5 HD/SD will telecast Day 4 of IND vs ENG with English commentary.
- Sony Sports 2 HD/SD will broadcast the match with Hindi commentary.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 4: Free Live Streaming
Fans can watch the live streaming of Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 2nd Test on JioHotstar from 3:30 PM IST today.
Stay tuned for India vs England 2nd Test Day 4 live score and match updates here:
3:12 PM
2nd Test Day 4 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Day 4 preview
India dominated large portions of the Leeds Test but let the advantage slip, allowing England to script a comeback win. At Edgbaston, however, the visitors find themselves in complete control heading into Day 4. This presents another golden opportunity to shut England out of the contest with a ruthless batting display. The focus for now will be on quashing any signs of a home fightback during the morning session. If India continue to build on their lead, the conversation could soon turn to declarations, targets, and how many overs they should leave to force a result.
3:00 PM
2nd Test Day 4 | IND vs ENG LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of day 4 action of the second Test between India and England at Edgebeston. India, after taking a huge 180 runs lead in the first innings, will try to add at least 320 more runs in the second innings to almost bat England out of the match, while the English side, on the other hand, will try to finish the Indian innings quickly to keep themselves alive in the match. But who will succeed? Stay tuned to find out
